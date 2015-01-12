Local Author Launches Debut Autobiographical Fiction on Haiti Earthquake

Coram, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Local author and holistic sports nutritional consultant, Will Loiseau of CORAM, will debut his autobiographical fiction book Quake: Horror and Hope in Haiti ($15 WL Media.) This book release is the first of its kind on this historic event.



Will Loiseau, a holistic sports nutritional consultant and personal trainer has been working toward publication for four years while working with clients throughout Long Island. In addition, he is the Editor-in-Chief of Rapper's Delite, an online blog and digital magazine focused on the elements of Hip-hop.



Writing was the method Will used to cope with what he had witnessed. It provided a way to organize his thoughts. Sentences became paragraphs. Paragraphs quickly formed into pages with a purpose. Quake fulfills his long-held dream of completing and distributing his first book. Quake also serves as a great way for a new audience to discover the richness of Haitian history and culture.



About Quake: Horror and Hope in Haiti

Set in New York, South Florida and Port-au-Prince, Haiti, "Quake: Horror and Hope in Haiti" is a dramatic story of Jean Carmelo, a young man, who travels to Haiti with his parents to attend his grandmother's funeral. When they arrive in Port-au-Prince on Monday, Jean Carmelo sees much of what he remembered from his last visit 13 years earlier. The next afternoon, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake brought the country to a halt. They're left to rely on the confidence they have in each other to survive and persevere. If they don't, the results could be deadly.



Carla M. Paton says:

"While the post-earthquake subject matter is heart wrenching, it is Loiseau's ability to focus on small human concerns that lifts it out of journalistic reporting."



Will Loiseau is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact info@wloiseau.com



CONTACT:

Will Loiseau

WL Media

631-374-0057

info@wloiseau.com

http://wloiseau.com