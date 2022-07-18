Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --Cambium Carbon PBC, a climate-tech startup building local wood supply chains, has acquired Baltimore mill shop, The Baltimore Fallen Lumber Company (formerly OE Custom), to become a primary supplier of Carbon-Smart Wood™ on the east coast. The newly integrated business will expand the availability of sustainably-sourced urban wood for regional architects, furniture manufacturers, and national hardwood buyers while enabling deep in-house wood processing expertise for Cambium Carbon.



Longtime friends Paul Timmins and John Ferrara started OE Custom (now The Baltimore Fallen Lumber Company) in 2001. Ferrara was working as a neuro-trauma critical-care nurse; Timmins was an experienced construction worker looking to do something new. Timmins and Ferrara recognized that high-quality urban lumber was being wasted in their own backyard, and that they could turn that wood into valuable products…and OE Custom was born!



While they didn't start off calling it Carbon-Smart Wood™, that's exactly what their core business produces. They take locally fallen urban trees destined for the landfill, process them locally into products or building projects, reducing carbon emissions at every step and planting new trees in neighborhoods that need them most.



When Ben Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Cambium Carbon shared Cambium's broader vision of creating a regenerative, nationally-local wood supply chain, Timmins and Ferrara were intrigued. They have now teamed up to educate the national market about the benefits of wood reuse and connecting suppliers and buyers.



Paul Timmins, Owner of The Baltimore Fallen Lumber Company said, "This acquisition helps to elevate urban wood nationally as a viable material for high-quality furniture products and building manufacturing."



Ben Christensen said, "This move enables research and development for large orders as Cambium Carbon aggregates suppliers and big buyers onto its SaaS platform, Traece, which has moved $3.7M of wood to date."



About Cambium Carbon

At Cambium Carbon, we're using technology to build local, regenerative wood supply chains that create green jobs and help address climate change. We divert fallen city trees from heading to the landfill, turn them into quality Carbon Smart WoodTM products and reinvest 15% of profits into planting trees in local communities that need them most.



