Local Banks Deposits Are Now Available for Pakistani Clients of OctaFX

OctaFX moves on with its expansion into Pakistan market and is excited to announce another convenient deposit option that was highly requested by their Pakistani customers. They've recently launched Pakistani local bank deposits, and their clients are free to deposit and withdraw funds via local banks in Pakistan, namely Soneri Bank (SBL), Standard Chartered Bank (SBC) and United Bank Limited (UBL)



Here is a detailed instruction how to deposit a real account:



- Open a real OctaFX account.

- Log in to the personal area.

- Choose Pakistani banks in the "Deposit my account" section.

- Choose "Wire the funds" and find OctaFX bank details.

- Make a transfer to OctaFX bank account.

- Press the "Notice after transfer" button.

- Create the "Notice" and specify the amount of the deposit, payment method, time of payment and bank name.

- Press the blue "Request" button.

- Wait until the request is processed.

- Done, the account is credited!



About OctaFX

OctaFX is always ready to provide customers with the most comfortable service. OctaFX offers the best exchange rates provided by the State Bank of Pakistan. It should be noted that the broker doesn't charge any additional fees! The minimum deposit amount is only 5 USD. Money transfers within the bank are instant.



OctaFX is very proud to serve their clients in Pakistan and to make deposit and withdrawal process easier for them!