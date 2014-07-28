Local Beauty and Hair Salon in McLean,Virginia Releases Statement on Nestlé Purchase of Valeant

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2014 --Nestlé, the Switzerland-based food company, famous for its chocolate, jumped into the dermatology business earlier this year by taking over a Swiss skin care group, Galderma. Now in a 1.4 billion dollar deal with Valeant, Nestlé has purchased the rights to several dermal fillers and cosmetic treatments, expanding their growing skin care market in North America. The market for this type of skincare has ballooned, and many consider it a wise strategy for a company struggling to make strides away from the sweets which made it a household name.



The primary filler Nestlé has acquired, called Sculptra, is used similarly to Botox, in that it fills in wrinkles and fat loss via injection, plumping skin in the nasolabial area. It is not approved for use in the lips, and not recommended for use around the eyes. Sculptra originates from the Canadian company, Valeant, but has already been used extensively in Canada and is FDA approved in the US.



Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa, a premier beauty salon that serves a wide assortment of clients in the Tyson’s Corner area and offers high quality skincare services and products, has yet to add this particular line of products to their services list. “We are well aware of the new Nestlé products, and we continue to investigate the best skincare products around the world. For now, we will continue to use the line we always have, a healthy, plant-based, ultra-premium selection of products from a Swiss company,” says a salon spokesperson at Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa. “These have been by far the best we have seen. However, we will continue to observe the new Nestlé skincare line.”



With Nestlé marking a clear path into the health and beauty sector of North American markets, Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa believes it will be interesting to see what other products are purchased and how new ownership will change the distribution and quality of those products.



“Only time will tell what affect this new skincare giant will have on the market,” says the salons spokesperson, “and whether it will surpass other products.”



