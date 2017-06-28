Local Bible College to Begin Saturday Classes This Fall

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Charis Bible College Colorado, located in Woodland Park, is making it possible for residents within a 250-mile radius to pursue a degree in biblical studies without relocating or quitting their jobs.



With a mix of online and on-campus courses, students can now graduate from Charis as well as complete a Third-Year program through one of two Charis Hybrid formats: Charis Hybrid Saturdays or Charis Hybrid Evenings.



Beginning with the 2017 fall term, students can attend two Saturdays a month or two evenings a week and complete all other course work online. "Charis Hybrid is a great blend of independent study and face-to-face time with instructors and with other students who are determined to go deeper with God," says Charis Colorado director Greg Mohr.



Information is available at http://www.CharisBibleCollege.org/Hybrid or by calling 719-635-6029.



Contact:

Eileen Quinn, Public Relations

eileenquinn@awmi.net

719-365-2111, Ext. 22081