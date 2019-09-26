Local Business Lawyer Launches New Marketing Initiative

Exton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Chester County business lawyer Kathy Hyneman teams up with renowned digital marketing agency to bolster SEO marketing strategies.



KHNETIC Legal recently announced its collaboration with OXY Creative, a digital marketing firm with locations in the U.S. and Indonesia. Hyneman turned to OXY Creative to increase its SEO marketing strategies to increase the firm's client base, while providing a progressive platform for its efforts towards a holistic approach for legal services for businesses in Pennsylvania.



"I bring my clients the experience of a Big Firm Attorney, with the special attention and reasonable, flexible billing rates of a boutique firm. You get the best of both worlds!", says Hyneman. OXY Creative is helping KHNETIC Legal take its marketing initiatives to the next level by enabling them to be seen by more online searches and improving online presence through valuable SEO practices.



Taking a practical approach to the law, Kathy Hyneman provides businesses with a myriad of legal services such as contracts, business startups, intellectual property, mergers/acquisitions, and outside General Counsel services. Sitting with clients to learn their business, issues, and goals, Hyneman looks at each case from the perspective of a business person.



About OXY Creative

OXY Creative has been the innovative brain behind countless successful websites, from small 2-person businesses to corporate level companies. The OXY team interfaces with several firms throughout the country as consultants, marketers, and developers.



KHNETIC Legal is headed by business attorney Kathy Hyneman. The office can be reached by calling 610-524-3250. For more information, visit https://khneticlegal.com/



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/khneticlegal/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kathy_hyneman

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathyhyneman/