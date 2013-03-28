Local Businesses Go the Distance for Autism

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2013 --In the past three years, participants of the Go the Distance for Autism Bike Event have ridden over 37,000 miles and raised more than $1,900,000 for autism education. In continued support of this impressive initiative, a host of local businesses are stepping up to the plate to sponsor the event for a fourth round.



To date, TD Bank and Ramsey Auto Group are the Premier Sponsors joined by Cullari, Carrico, Soojian, Burke, LLC, GNYHA Ventures Inc., and Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates as Platinum Sponsors. Diamond Sponsors include Bederson, Ben & Jerry, Callahan & Fusco, Drive for Rebecca, EisnerAmper LLP, Hinkle, Fingles & Prior, P.C., Infusion Development, Kindersmiles, Law Offices of Christine Ann Soto, Macy’s, Mayerson and Associates, Morgan Stanley, Stop & Shop NY Metro Division, and Sussan & Greenwald, Esqs.



The Event Media Sponsor is 201 Family Magazine/North Jersey Media and cycling support is being provided by Pedal Sports of Oakland, Ridgewood Cycle Shop and Allendale Cycle.



Go the Distance for Autism is a collaborative effort by four northern New Jersey schools for learners with autism – Alpine Learning Group in Paramus, The EPIC School in Paramus, Garden Academy in Maplewood and REED Academy in Oakland - and will be held on Sunday, May 5 at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ. “This is a wonderful event for the Autism community,” said Genna Toye, Director of Development at The EPIC School. “We are so fortunate to have the support of many local businesses and organizations. Our hope is to continue to grow corporate partnerships, using one voice to spread the message that anyone can make a different in the lives of individuals with autism.” Register today to ride, donate or volunteer at www.gtd4autism.org.



About the Schools:

Alpine Learning Group, The EPIC School, Garden Academy and REED Academy are non-profit organizations located in northern NJ that provide educational and behavioral services to children and adults with autism. Autism is a neurobiologically-based developmental disability that emerges during a child’s first three years of life. Individuals with autism display marked impairments in communication and social skills as well as a restricted range of interests and behavior.



For more information about the event, visit www.gtd4autism.org; for more information on the schools, visit www.alpinelearninggroup.org - www.epicschool.org - www.gardenacademy.org and www.reedacademy.org