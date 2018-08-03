Local Carpet Cleaning Green Bay Goes Green

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2018 --Advanced Carpet Care Green Bay, has gone green. Using products that are environmentally safe, Advanced Carpet Care reduces risks of unhealthy and harmful irritants invading your home.



Many cleaning products consist of a harsh combination of chemicals. Using environmentally-friendly products helps to reduce pollution in the air and water and minimizes the impact of ozone depletion. In addition to being safer, many green products use recyclable packaging materials, which also reduces the harmful effects on the environment.



"You shouldn't have to worry about unhealthy cleaning solutions being used in your home when it's being deep cleaned. That's why all of our products are eco-friendly", says Gary Flynn, owner of Advanced Carpet Care Green Bay.



Gary Flynn researched the effects of cleaning products on the environment as well as the people using the products. He opted out of dangerous products and chose to use eco-friendly products. He decided he wanted to make homes safer, the indoor air cleaner, and the overall environment less contaminated.



About Advanced Carpet Care

In 1991, Flynn started Advanced Carpet Care, the family owned and operated carpet cleaning company, while attending college in Green Bay. He has been involved in the flood restoration, carpet cleaning, carpet repair, and tile/grout cleaning for over 25 years. His company uses a state-of-the-art truck mounted steam cleaning system, an RX-20 rotary jet cleaning machine. Additionally, it performs a UV inspection of 3-phase odor removal for pet stains and a commercial-grade humidifier for flood restoration. Advanced Carpet Care Green Bay office serves not only Green Bay but it's surrounding areas.



The company can be reached directly from its website at http://advancedcarpetcaregb.com/ or at 920-434-3400.



MEDIA CONTACT

Company Name: Advanced Carpet Care Green Bay

Contact Person: Gary Flynn

Email: AdvancedCarpetCareinc@yahoo.com

Phone: 920-434-3400

Address: 2615 Stonegate Dr, Green Bay, WI 54313

Country: United States

Website: http://advancedcarpetcaregb.com/



SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/advancedcarpetcaregb/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AdvancedCarpet5