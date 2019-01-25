Local Company Leverages Aging-in-Place Expertise to Modify McLean Homes for Multi-Generational Living

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2019 --Glickman Design Build, a local design and construction company that specializes in accessible home design and residential universal design, assists multi-generational families in McLean, Virginia by modifying their homes to accommodate the needs of aging relatives. In addition to Glickman's Master Certified Remodeler status—one of only three firms so qualified within a 25-mile radius of Potomac, Maryland—members of the Glickman team have earned both the Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) designation from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Universal Design Certified Professional (UDCP) credentials from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). These qualifications ensure that the staff at Glickman Design Build is specially trained to design and execute appropriate household modifications for those aging-in-place in their family's home.



Unlike ordinary remodeling contractors, who may simply add accommodations such as grab bars or wheelchair ramps without regard for the effect of such mobility aids on the look and feel of the home, the team at Glickman is certified in residential universal design. Therefore, Glickman Design Build creates each remodeling plan to simultaneously improve the safety and mobility of elderly family members within the home while creating an attractive space that can be enjoyed equally by all members of McLean multi-generational families.



Families want their elderly members to function as independently as possible while living in the protection of the multi-generational home, and Glickman Design Build provides the expertise to make this a reality. The custom spaces that Glickman builds for elderly relatives, often called "in-law suites," are replete with safety and accessibility features such as easy-to-read appliance controls, pull-down shelving, easy-to-grip loop handles for opening cabinet doors, multi-level kitchen work areas, and roll-in shower spaces with adjustable water jets.



The advantages of an in-law suite built by Glickman include "zero step" entryways with slip-resistant flooring, as well as other modified access solutions. Again, great care is taken to smoothly incorporate accessibility renovations. Glickman Design Build expertly installs conveniences such as chair lifts and ramps so that they fit seamlessly into the home's existing design, making them barely noticeable to the casual observer.



Called "invisible visitability," this design principle integrates functionality with an aesthetic that draws attention away from accessibility modifications. It might involve disguising a wheelchair ramp within a veranda or installing a hidden chair lift behind the crawlspace of a front porch.



The effect of such masterful home adaptations gives peace of mind and satisfaction to McLean, Virginia residents who are balancing the varied and complex needs of their multi-generational families.



Russ Glickman, the founder and owner of Glickman Design Build, states, "Incorporating [adaptable design features] into your current remodel saves the hassle of having to make costly changes down the road. With some careful planning, you can have a remodel that not only works for you now, but for many years to come." Families in McLean, Virginia can depend on the decades of experience and specialized expertise of Glickman Design Build to transform their multi-generational homes with renovations that will serve them far into the future.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build is the leading resource for accessible and universal design remodeling in Washington, D.C. and other surrounding communities.