Local Company Offers Free Estimates & Financing Options for Foundation Repair in Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2023 --Incredible things are happening at Lexington Foundation Repair Experts! As an already competitively priced business, the company now makes financing options available to its customers. As an added bonus, free estimates and consultations are part of the deal, too.



Andy, the owner, decided he wanted to make feasible payment options available for his clients. "I know all too well that foundation problems can arise when you least expect it. Too many times, I've had customers put off essential repairs because they simply could not afford them all at once. That's what perplexed me to add some additional payment options".



One of the options offered for payment is flexible monthly payments with low APRs. Sometimes, a special is available, and customers won't pay any interest for the first 6 to 12 months. Andy and his crew can't stress the importance of getting high-quality concrete slab and pier & beam foundation repair at the first sign of damage.



"I needed a significant amount repairs to my basement, but the problem was finances. Even though their company offers incredibly low rates, I live on a fixed income and could not afford any upfront costs. So I applied for a payment plan and was approved for it right away! Andy and the other contractors made the repairs on my basement before the structural damages worsened. I'm so thankful!" Ms. Baldwin, a local resident.



Accounts like that abound when it comes to Lexington Foundation Repair Experts. The company is always happy to lend a helping hand when necessary, especially when it comes to paying for foundation work.



Another way the company saves its customers money is by providing zero-cost inspections. Having a foundation inspection allows the contractors access to finding problem areas and how damages may have originated. From there, the contract can create a suitable repair plan complete with a no-strings-attached estimate. It's the perfect way for a potential customer to know exactly what is going on with their foundation and how much it'll cost to fix it.



"Working with this company and Andy over the last few years has been one of the best employment experiences of my life. His dedication to customer satisfaction is impressive. I've learned so much about the foundation repair industry from him, and I'm forever grateful." Wayne, Contractor.



It's always great to have an experienced contractor working on residential and commercial foundations. In fact, the company has unique offerings for commercial and industrial customers. Most locals think the financing options and free estimates are only for residential, but that's simply not the case.



Tony D., a local business owner, had this to say, "I remember the night like it was yesterday. I went down to the basement of my retail store to grab some inventory, and the entire floor was covered in about a foot of water. There was a crack in the foundation somewhere, and after significant rainfall, my basement became a swimming pool. Thankfully, Andy's company offers emergency foundation repair services and affordable prices because they came out and saved my business. If I had to do it again, I'd always choose Lexington Foundation Repair Experts."



Basement and crawl space waterproofing, crack & leak repair, house leveling, and slab jacking are just a few ways the team can stabilize faulty foundations.



Scheduling a fee-free consultation is easy and can be done by calling (859) 955-1990.



About Lexington Foundation Repair Experts

Since 1997 Lexington Foundation Repair Experts has been fixing cracked concrete and ensuring basements stay dry. The company offers the most competitive rates in the local area. Customers can visit the company website at https://lexingtonfoundationrepairexperts.com/. The office location is 710 East Main Street Lexington, KY 40502. It's always a great idea to call a professional contractor when any issues are suspected with the concrete slab or pier & beam foundation to avoid structural damage. We're dedicated to hard work and honesty.