Local Company Recommends Completing Interior Painting in Kansas City During Spring and Summer Months

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2023 --Spring or summer is an excellent time for enjoying time with family, vacationing, camping, and all sorts of other outdoor activities. That's why having the family home painted during May, June, July, and August is smart. Families are able to be out of the house while painting takes place where things like fumes and being in the way won't be an issue.



The Kansas City House Painters is a very busy company during the summer. Adding a splash of color to a new nursery or brightening up the home office are just a few examples of what painters tend too. Interior painting in Kansas City is the company's flagship service, and it shows!



Mr. Mills, the owner of The Kansas City House Painters, has been an advocate for summer paint jobs since the inception of his company in 2009. "We find that it is much easier on the customer and their family when we schedule painting services during the warmer months of the year. They can easily spend time outside or even on vacation while we transform their home", he said.



It makes perfect sense why so many customers prefer to have their homes painted during the late spring and summer. Plus, paint is known to dry better during the warm season as the windows and doors can remain open during the process.



Their crew of skilled painters offers services to both residential and commercial customers, although house painting is their specialty. It's amazing what changing the color of a room can do for the atmosphere and look of the space.



Whether customers wish to lighten or darken a room, the results are always remarkable. This is because the type of paint that the company uses is always of the highest quality and contains non-toxic ingredients. Although non-toxic, the fumes still tend to bother specific individuals or those with asthma, making summer painting all the better as those individuals can spend time outdoors.



"I needed some serious painting done in my old farmhouse. I have arthritis and couldn't do the job myself. I called up their company, and he said he would be more than happy to help me out! The painting crew showed up in July, which was wonderful because I could visit a friend and not be stuck in the house while they worked. The finished results were better than I could ever imagine! Thank you for coming to my rescue!" Loretta, a local resident.



When it comes to interior painting in Kansas City, Mr. Mills and his team have a long history of experience and reliability behind them. Using only top-notch tools and the latest and greatest paint brands, customers can rest assured that their paint job will be impeccable.



The community adores this beloved local painting business and is quick to refer them to their friends and family. Interior painters, like those who work for Mr. Mills, are dedicated to their job and see that the customer is always satisfied.



The team is currently booking appointments for the following summer cycle of paint jobs. Getting on the list is easy and only requires a phone call at (816) 844-6520.



About The Kansas City House Painters

Since 2009, The Kansas City House Painters have been transforming homes and businesses with gorgeous, affordable interior painting services that range from an entire house to single rooms. Dusty Mills is a master painter who has dedicated his life to brightening the homes of people in his local community. You can learn more about him, his business, and what he has to offer you by visiting the company website at https://thekansascityhousepainters.com/. Their business address is at 11121 College Ave #1Kansas City, MO 64137 but they come to the customer for all services. The company can also be reached via phone at (816) 844-6520 or by email at kansascityhousepainters@gmail.com. Get in touch with the team today to set up a free color consultation and estimate.