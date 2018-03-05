Local Dealership Launches Campaign to Fill SUV with Underwear & Socks

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --BMW of Denver Downtown today announced that it will be once again partnering with Clothes to Kids Denver for its annual Undie 500 clothing drive. The luxury BMW dealership will be collecting donations of new, packaged socks and underwear during March and April in support of the local charity, which provides school clothing and other resources to at-risk children in Denver.



The goal of BMW of Denver Downtown's Undie 500 campaign is to fill up a full-sized BMW SUV with these much-needed donations. Those wishing to contribute can visit the dealership at 1040 S Colorado Blvd in Denver, through the end of April to drop off new, packaged children's socks and underwear.



"We are part of the Denver community," said general manager Edward Freehart. "Ensuring that a child has basic needs, like clothing, to go to school is a top priority for us."



The dealer also announced incentives to entice the local community to participate in this year's Undie 500 drive.



Guests who donate:



- 1 package of new, children underwear or socks will receive a 10% discount on service & parts AND $150 off a new vehicle purchase



- 2 packages of new, children underwear or socks will receive a 15% discount on service & parts AND $300 off a new vehicle purchase



About Clothes To Kids of Denver

Clothes To Kids of Denver provides free school clothing to preschool through 12th grade students from low-income or in-crisis families in Denver.



The Undie 500 is an underwear collection drive that challenges participants to collect as much new, packaged underwear and socks as possible to support Clothes To Kids of Denver (CTKD). Teams from service organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, schools, sports teams, businesses and religious communities may participate by collecting underwear as a group, or challenge another team to a collection competition.



About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive was launched as a public company in November 1997. It is a commitment to leadership that has made Sonic Automotive one of the largest and most successful automotive retailers in the country. As a Fortune 500 company and member of the Russell 2000 Index, Sonic is among the largest automotive retailers in the nation operating over 100 dealerships representing 25 different automotive brands across 13 states.