Local Dentist, Dr. Wally Cantu to Open Doors of Crown Dental

Salem, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Dr. Wally Cantú is proud to announce the opening of Crown Dental, a new, full-service dental practice eager to serve West Richland and the surrounding Tri-Cities area. Dr. Cantú and his team at Crown Dental strive to make getting all aspects of dental care convenient and easy for the entire family, under one roof. Dr. Cantú and his team treat all ages for routine hygiene cleanings and sealants, to implants and smile makeovers. Dr. Cantú is bilingual, offering the Spanish-speaking community the same great treatment and understanding all his patients deserve.



In a recent interview about his new practice, Dr. Cantú said, "I'm so excited to serve the Tri-Cities community and provide not just exceptional dental care, but an overall exceptional experience. My team and I want to get to know you, listen to your dental needs and educate you on how we can help you obtain optimal oral health and a beautiful smile that will last the rest of your life."



"Dentistry, for us, isn't just getting folks out of pain or taking care of cavities. We strongly believe that dentistry can changes the lives of patients. Whether this can be through cosmetic enhancements to give them the confidence to smile and apply for a life changing job, or restoring their chewing function allowing them to enjoy eating foods they couldn't eat before. Its these opportunities of life changing service that makes this profession so rewarding. This is what we want to provide at Crown Dental," said Dr. Cantú.



Dr. Cantú and his team will also be supporting the community that has been so generous to them. They already have plans for an annual Free Dentistry Day to serve those who currently do not have access to care. "The cost of dental care is high and we know there are people who simply cannot afford the means to dental care, so we want to respond to that need", says Dr. Cantu. Additionally, Dr. Cantu is searching for the perfect non-profit to pair up with to serve even more of the local community in need.



Your smile and oral health is Dr. Cantu's priority; offering sedation dentistry and the latest in comfort injection techniques to provide a pain free experience, are just part of the benefits patients will experience. The new 2,700 square foot facility will be paired with six treatment rooms equipped with the latest and most effective comfort enhancing technology including: 3D CBCT, low-dose digital x-rays, massaging chairs, paraffin hand wax, warm scented towel after appointment, two 40" tv's with wireless headphones to watch your favorite shows, intra-oral mini cameras to view your smile on the big screen and an oral cancer screening device to catch precancerous tissue early on.



From the moment you walk in, you will notice that the atmosphere and overall look of the office is unlike your typical dental office. The office has an urban simplistic look to it. You will be greeted by friendly staff and fall into relaxation with plenty to keep you entertained (from calming aromatherapy, complimentary Wi-Fi and beverage bar to the iPad center for kids and kids at heart.)



Crown Dental offers the easiest and most affordable access to quality dental care. Dr. Cantu will offer evening and Saturday hours so that Crown Dental is accessible to everyone, even with the busiest of schedules. Additionally, Dr. Cantu will feature several ways to make treatment affordable for everyone, like a Dental Health Care Club for those without insurance, 3rd party financing to make dental treatment easily attainable for all as well as in office payment plans.



About Dr. Wally Cantú

Dr. Cantú has been practicing in the area for the last 3 years. He graduated from Othello High School top three in his class and quarterbacked his football team to a state championship. After graduating from the University of Washington, he was accepted to Marquette University School of Dentistry (Milwaukee, WI) where he graduated with honors as a leader in Cosmetic Dentistry. He continues to invest numerous hours in continuing education courses through the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry to further his knowledge and clinical skills in dental cosmetics. Dr. Cantú is a member of the American Dental Association, Washington State Dental Association, and is currently the President of the Benton Franklin Dental Society. He and his wife, Connie Cantú, have 3 children. Outside his practice, Dr. Cantú enjoys spending time with his family, hunting, horseback riding, and golfing.



Conveniently located off of Highway 182, the new practice is located at 4001 Kennedy Rd., West Richland, WA. The practice website will be up and running shortly at: http://www.crownfamilydental.com and can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.



For more information, or to read more about the Crown Dental team, visit: http://www.crownfamilydental.com! You may also call the office at 509-260-8437.



Contact: Dr. Wally Cantú

Email: info@crownfamilydental.com

Phone: 509-260-8437