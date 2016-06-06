Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Beginning on Monday, June 6 and continuing all week, 10 Teller County building contractors and volunteers from each company will join Habitat for Humanity of Teller County for their Home Builders Blitz project to transform a vacant hotel into affordable housing.



The local project, happening at 222 E. Henrietta Ave in Woodland Park, Colorado, is part of Habitat for Humanity's nationwide Home Builders Blitz which will be taking place from June 6-10 in cities, small and large, all across America.



Habitat for Humanity of Teller County is one of eight nationally-selected affiliates for the 2016 Blitz. The Blitz is a program within Habitat International which funds professional builders and contractors, bringing them to a build site for one week.



"We are so blessed to have the support of the local home builders during this project to help us achieve our ultimate goal of giving Habitat homeowners in Teller County the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families," said Jamie Caperton, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Teller County. "Homes will range from $80,000 - $115,000 with a monthly mortgage payment ranging from $300 - $700 a month. A price you surely can't beat in Woodland Park and a true display of affordable housing!"



Local contractors will include:



- Dennis Christmas Custom Homes

- Hunt Construction

- SBT Designs --- http://www.sbtdesigns.net

- Christensen Mountain Home Builders, LLC

- G & G Handyman

- Crosswood Homes --- http://www.crosswoodhomes.com

- Purple Mountain Framing

- Woodland Plumbing and Heating --- http://www.woodlandphac.com

- C. W.'s Plumbing -- http://www.cwsplumbing.com

- Anchor Electric



"In addition to the local contractors who are giving their time and effort free of any charges to supporting this impressive community project, we have also had the generous support of Foxworth Galbraith Lumber and the Teller County Home Builders Association during every step of this endeavor," said Caperton.



"We have also partnered with Black Hills Energy and their new SMARTWATT Energy Program. The company will donate insulation for the crawlspace, attic, perimeter walls, inaccessible attic spaces and pipe wrap, as well



providing EcoFlow shower heads and programmable thermostats for each of the 9 units. Resulting in an estimated annual energy cost savings of more than $2,350 to each homeowner," Caperton concluded.



National sponsors for this year's Blitz include – Foxworth Galbraith, Home Depot, Ply Gem, Yale, Cree, Whirlpool, Dow, Hunter Douglas, Schneider Electric and Valspar.



About The Project

The Lofthouse Motel was built in 1968 as a 24-room hotel that overlooks Pikes Peak. It's now been vacant for a decade. Habitat for Humanity of Teller County will give the building new life by renovating it into nine affordable-housing condos. Habitat is accepting applications for future residents.



Learn more at http://www.tellerhabitat.org.



About Habitat for Humanity Teller County

People in Teller County and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call HOME. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Other projects completed in the community include Las Casas in Woodland Park, a Historic Housing Project in Cripple Creek and 31 homes throughout Teller County.



Learn more at http://www.tellerhabitat.org.



