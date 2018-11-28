Local Entrepreneur Successfully Launches 8th Kickstarter Project

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --Local entrepreneur, Steven Elliot, has introduced his 8th Kickstarter project by creating the best minimalist cash wallet, the BANDO Dash Wallet.



Since 2012, Elliot has successfully launched 8 Kickstarter projects and delivered over a quarter of a million wallets to approximately 100 different countries throughout the world. His latest invention, the beautifully-designed BANDO Dash Wallet, is slim, functional, and provides RFID protection against identity and credit card theft.



About The BANDO Dash Wallet

The new BANDO Dash Wallet is 50% slimmer than old, bulky wallets. Affordable and made of premium microfiber leather canvas, the wallet is also recyclable, eco-friendly, 100% vegan and animal free, and is stronger and more weather resistant than real leather.



The BANDO wallet holds up to 15 cards, has 2 slots for easy access to your favorite credit card and ID, a secret compartment for keys or other accessories, an easy pull tab for extra storage, and a cash band that holds 50+ bills. Available in black and navy this sleek model weighs less than an ounce, gives you easy access to your cards and cash, and keeps you organized with its three-compartment system.



About The Dash Wallets

The idea for Dash Wallets was conceived a few years ago and was founded on Kickstarter. Steven Elliot proposed the idea after watching a little pup named Dash destroy any leather-made product, including wallets. He then designed and kickstarted the original product that became the men's wallet brand, Dash Wallets.



The San Francisco-based company offers premium slim, minimalist wallets using eco-friendly materials. "There's no shortage of great minimalist wallets for your everyday carry, in no small part due to Dash's offerings," says Elliot. Although the company may have a small support team, they have superior customer service, use materials of the highest quality, and display the highest work ethic and integrity for their customers.



For more about Dash Wallets, visit their website or one of their social media platforms:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DashWallets

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dashwallets/

Email: hello@dashwallets.com