Local Hard Money Lender Announces New Promotional Rates

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2021 --Houston is a city known for its business-friendly environment and diverse economy. As a result, it attracts people from all walks of life to make their home here. Unfortunately, this also means that many residents are looking for help with financing when they need to buy or renovate property in the area. In recent years, Priority Investor Loans (PIL) has been helping those who have struggled to find traditional loans by providing hard money loans to fit their needs.



Priority Investor Loans has experienced tremendous growth and is excited about the future. The company offers a wide variety of loan programs for investors, and is happy to offer the following promotional rates:



Promotional Rates:



- $0 down

- 2.5% origination fee

- 10.0% interest rate

- 70% loan-to-value

- Close within 48 hours of receiving all required documents



About Priority Investor Loans

Priority Investor Loans has been assisting investors in Houston, TX and the surrounding areas with hard money loans for over 13 years. Their reliable programs allow customers to get investment money quickly and simply. Using their simplified loan application, single-family or commercial purchases may be funded swiftly using their streamlined loan process.



Services They Offer



- Rental Property Loans

- Fix and Flip Loans

- Multi-Family & Commercial Loans

- Mini-Perms



