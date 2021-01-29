Local Hard Money Lender Launches New Marketing Initiative

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2021 --Priority Investor Loans (PIL) recently announced its collaboration with OXY Creative, a digital marketing firm with locations in the U.S. and Indonesia. OXY Creative is helping PIL take its marketing initiatives to the next level by strengthening their online presence by using effective SEO strategies. The goal of this collaboration is to boost the company's client base while providing a digital platform to potential clients.



About Hard Money Loans

Hard money loans is also known as an investment property loan, and does not normally require the usual 20% down payment. It's an asset-based loan, with fewer stricter guidelines than traditional loans, that is geared towards the value of the property instead of the credit score and financial history of the buyer.



About Priority Investor Loans

Priority Investor Loans (PIL) has been a private hard money lender for Houston, TX and its surrounding areas for more than a decade. Their hard money loan programs enable real estate investors to fund a variety of property types, including residential (single property and multi-family homes) and commercial properties, with a short-term loan. Priority Investor Loans also offer long-term loans who want to build a rental property portfolio.



About OXY Creative

OXY Creative is a full-service web design and digital marketing company that has been the innovative brain behind countless successful websites, from small shops to multi-million dollar corporate companies. The OXY team interfaces with a variety of firms throughout the country as marketers, consultants, and developers.



Priority Investor Loans is headed by Geoff Giering. The office can be reached by calling 281-377-4708. For more information, visit https://priorityinvestorloans.com/.