Local Hard Money Lender Says Houston Housing Market on the Upswing Despite Pandemic

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2021 --The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many people and businesses in Houston, but there is some hope on the horizon. With Priority Investor Loans, a local hard money lender, providing loans for property types such as single family homes to townhomes, it's clear that the housing market is doing better than expected. As realtors adapt to changes in the marketplace by utilizing technology and changing their strategies, they are finding ways to help clients find properties even during this difficult time.



About the Houston Housing Market



More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Houston-area counties to establish stay-at-home orders, ensuring that homes are suited not only for work but also play has never been more important. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, brokers halted customer showings for safety precautions. Weeks later, they allowed walkthroughs with restrictions such as requiring masks, gloves, and booties.



But this did not slow down the Houston housing market. There is a lot of pent-up demand, and people are still buying homes. Homebuyers are looking for more space, and in 2020, they bought more expensive homes. Record-low interest rates helped facilitate the upswing in the market.



About Priority Investor Loans

Priority Investor Loans has been a hard money lender in Houston, for over 13 years. Texas is one of the ideal locations to invest in rental properties, as well as residential, multi-family, and commercial properties. From short-term loans to longer-term loans for a variety of property types, Priority Investor Loans has years of experience in real estate lending.



