Local Heating and Cooling Company Launches New Marketing Initiative

Magnolia, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2019 --R Harris Heating & Cooling Partners with OXY Creative for New Marketing Initiative



The goal of this collaboration is to bolster the company's client base while providing a digital platform to potential clients throughout its 8 service areas: Cypress, Houston, Katy, Magnolia, Spring, Sugar Land, Tomball, and The Woodlands. "OXY Creative is helping us reach a wider audience by creating a marketing initiative that spans across several mediums", says Harris. OXY Creative is helping to strengthen R Harris Heating & Cooling's online presence by using effective SEO strategies.



R Harris Heating & Cooling specializes in heating and air conditioning systems, repair services, and preventative maintenance. Their highly qualified installers and technicians are regularly trained with the most up-to-date standards.



About R Harris Heating & Cooling

R Harris Heating & Cooling was founded in 1995 by Robert Harris, who began his career in air conditioning in Houston, TX 12 years prior. Harris recently announced he has collaborated with OXY Creative, a noted digital marketing agency, with locations in Indonesia and the U.S., to improve web and SEO marketing techniques.



About OXY Creative

OXY Creative is a full-service web design and digital marketing company with clients ranging from small shops to multi-million dollar companies. Their SEO, Development, and Content Production Teams work hard to get businesses found on the internet. They have worked tirelessly for R Harris Heating & Cooling so that potential clients can easily find the most qualified technicians in Magnolia, TX and its surrounding areas.



For more information about R Harris Heating & Cooling, visit https://www.rharrisac.com/.



Social Media:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/rharrisac/