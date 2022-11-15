Local HVAC Company Educates Homeowners About AC Maintenance in the Woodlands

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2022 --Regular AC tune-ups for The Woodlands properties are not always a priority for area homeowners and commercial property owners. However, Red Star Cooling & Heating, a leading provider of AC maintenance in The Woodlands and surrounding cities, is looking to change that! Owners of the company have recently announced their most recent initiative in educating the public about the value of regular HVAC maintenance.



"Heating and AC maintenance is similar to car maintenance," state the owners. "Investing in tune-ups and other AC services regularly keeps your HVAC system functioning properly, avoiding unexpected and premature breakdowns. Also, regular maintenance can improve the energy efficiency of an appliance, so it works more effectively and even draws less power as it operates."



The owners of Red Star Cooling & Heating are eager to explain what's usually involved in AC tune-ups and other regular maintenance calls. "First, there's a full inspection. A technician will look for damaged parts or those nearing the end of their lifespan. Also, they usually check the thermostat to note if it needs calibrating or even outright replacement." They note that making simple repairs or replacing small parts such as belts or hoses ensures an HVAC system is functioning optimally.



"Next, a technician usually cleans the entire unit, inside and out. This is very important, as you might be surprised by the levels of dust and other debris that build up inside an HVAC system. All that debris interferes with moving parts being able to function properly. Plus, dust and debris might circulate back into your home or business, for a very unhealthy interior environment."



The work doesn't end there, however! The owners of Red Star Cooling & Heating note what else a technician might do during a maintenance call. "Oiling those moving parts, including bearings, keeps them friction-free and functioning properly. Also, a technician might straighten any bent grille parts and ensure proper airflow around a compressor.



Technicians also check anything that might interfere with an air conditioner working properly, explain the owners of Red Star Cooling & Heating. "For instance, they might note if an outside compressor needs a new foundation footing if the current one is cracked or sinking. They might also look for signs of dirty ductwork, such as dust and debris clinging to vents. Many of them will run the system while onsite, checking for odd noises or smells, which can indicate needed repairs."



Red Star Cooling & Heating says that they cannot stress enough the importance of these regular service calls. "Ignoring regular tune-ups and things like cleaning can take its toll on even the toughest appliance. Dust and debris as well as lack of needed lubrication just makes that air conditioner work all the harder. Friction then wears down parts far sooner than needed."



There are other reasons to consider regular AC maintenance for The Woodlands properties. "Replacing small parts as they wear out reduces potential damage to larger, more expensive parts. The few dollars you invest in that maintenance call can then save you hundreds if not even thousands of dollars down the road. Calibrating the thermostat also ensures even cooling according to your desired temperature for a more comfortable interior environment."



Technicians can also note the expected lifespan of your air conditioner, note the owners of Red Star Cooling & Heating. "Consequently, you can be prepared for its breakdown and needed repairs or replacement and budget accordingly. You can also schedule replacement before your property's HVAC system breaks down for uninterrupted cooling when needed.



Red Star Cooling & Heating is currently offering low-cost inspections and AC maintenance in The Woodlands and surrounding cities.



