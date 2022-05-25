Local HVAC Company Wins Web Excellence Award for Their Website

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --If you asked their loyal customers to guess why Beehive Heating and Air had won an award, they might have assumed it was for their excellent approach to customer service or their advanced HVAC expertise.



After all, Beehive Heating and Air has established a solid reputation in Salt Lake City and beyond for its comprehensive, high-quality HVAC services. These include installation, repair, and maintenance services for furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, and water heaters alike.



However, although the guess is sensible, it would be wrong on this occasion. In reality, the team was delighted to be recognized this month for a perhaps unexpected aspect of their operations: their website.



Beehive Heating and Air received notification that its website had been chosen as a winner by Web Excellence Awards. This is a recognition scheme founded to honor excellence across the web, whether that takes the form of websites, web marketing projects, mobile apps, or social media campaigns.



Beehive Heating and Air received the "Professional Services Website" award, beating out other nominated businesses thanks to a website designed by noted digital marketing agency Big Fish Local.



Big Fish Local, which is based in Springfield, Ohio but works with clients from all over the USA, states that its mission is to "help small businesses become the big fish in their pond."



The website they have designed to showcase Beehive Heating and Air's services certainly seems to have made a splash!



Their website was designed to be conversion-focused, proactively addressing customer concerns to build confidence in the service provided.



The result? Website visitors are more likely to become customers and customers are more likely to become returning customers: this is what the company wanted from their online presence.



According to the Web Excellence Awards website, what distinguished Beehive Heating and Air's offering from others in its category was the fact that it's fully mobile responsive, meaning visitors can easily access and navigate it using all devices.



This is becoming increasingly important as more and more people use cellphones and tablets to go online as opposed to desktop computers. Google is also in the process of beginning to index sites based on their mobile versions only, which means Beehive Heating and Air is ahead of the curve.



When asked about the creative process of designing it, Big Fish Local explained that "we tried to express Beehive Heating and Air's brand identity throughout the website and give the website a unique look and feel that would meet their marketing goals."



A well-designed website that's visually appealing as well as functional and user-friendly allows Beehive Heating and Air to do more of what they do best: provide exceptional HVAC services across the Salt Lake City area.



Web Excellence Awards clearly see Beehive Heating and Air's website as a breath of fresh air, and that's thanks to the efforts of Big Fish Local! Congratulations to both of these businesses on their win.



About Beehive Heating and Air

Beehive Heating and Air are the leading heating, ventilating and air conditioning specialists operating in the Salt Lake City area.



We provide a comprehensive range of HVAC services including installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance. Our dynamic team consists of experienced and qualified HVAC technicians who are committed to delivering consistently excellent customer service.