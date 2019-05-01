Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --Subscribers to an optional Medicare Part D plan may face serious gaps in their coverage. Medicare Part D is designed to provide prescription drug coverage via private insurance for Medicare patients. However, a coverage gap known colloquially as "the donut hole" leaves many Medicare Part D subscribers paying steep out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs.



Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency based in Trappe, Pennsylvania, works to close the Medicare Part D coverage gap for its clients. Agents at Kelly Insurance keep up-to-date with all the latest changes in Medicare Part D coverage. They are well-versed in the current coverage limits, out-of-pocket threshold and cost-sharing parameters.



Kelly Insurance looks after its clients in Royersford and Phoenixville, finding them the most complete and affordable Medicare Part D coverage options. Kelly Insurance Agency's clients in Collegeville, Limerick, Skippack and surrounding communities also benefit from Kelly's knowledge.



The number of stand-alone Medicare Part D plans in Pennsylvania increased in 2019. Numerous stand-alone Medicare Part D plans are now available for Pennsylvania seniors. While additional choices are welcome, they also complicate plan selection.



Kelly Insurance Agency is familiar with the details of the new plans, as well as those continued from 2018. They find the most appropriate Medicare Part D plans for their clients' needs, saving them hours of research and frustration.



Kelly Insurance Agency uses its strong relationships with several major insurance carriers to secure the best matches for Medicare Part D clients. They are dedicated to client satisfaction, answering clients' Medicare questions in detail.



Families in Royersford, Collegeville, Limerick, Skippack, and Phoenixville count on Kelly Insurance Agency to provide high-quality Medicare advice and assistance. Kelly Insurance Group has been a trusted insurance provider in Southeastern Pennsylvania for over three decades. While coverage plans and technology have changed greatly since Kelly Insurance Agency was established in 1984, the firm's commitment to client service stands as strong as ever.



For more information about Kelly Insurance Group, please visit this link: www.kellyins.com.