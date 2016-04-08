Local Insurance Broker Helps Clients to Overcome the Annual Rise in Private Medical Insurance

Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2016 --SMP Healthcare are an independent health insurance intermediary situated in Chelmsford, Essex. As well established specialists in their field, they are more than aware of the year on year increases in Private Medical Insurance premiums which have also been affected by a recent increase in the rate of IPT by 3.5% with another increase of 0.5% due in October 2016. By widening their circle and looking at different insurance providers, SMP Healthcare is able to save their customers from the worst of the price hikes.



Lianne Harrington CERT CII, Director and Senior Healthcare Consultant at SMP Healthcare, has been so alarmed by the rise in the standard rate of IPT from 6% to 9.5%, she has gone to great lengths to assure her clients that they are actively looking to help reduce customer premiums. Mrs Harrington has even shown her customers what her premiums are, and why she believes that Private Medical Insurance is much more than just a luxury in this day and age.



On SMP Healthcare's website she states that as "a 44 year old, living on the Essex/Suffolk border, the cost of my Private Medical Insurance is £2.11 per day and this gives me full cover for In-patients and Day Patients cover, 24 hour a day access to a private GP by telephone, Full cover for Out-patients treatment including high cost scans such as MRI, CT and PET scans, physiotherapy, osteopathy, acupuncture, chiropody/podiatry and homeopathy and most importantly gives me extended cancer cover. I have access to a Countrywide network of hospitals and have a £100 excess per policy year regardless of how many claims I make"



Interestingly, Mrs Harrington compares this price to the cost of her regular cup of coffee on her way to work. In fact, for less than the price of a cappuccino, she has a comprehensive Private Medical Insurance policy in place should the worst happen. As a company, SMP Healthcare are able to offer these same standards of cover to their customers.



"We work with clients who have actually seen substantial price decreases by trusting in us as their Health Insurance Broker, providing us with honest and detailed information and reviewing their healthcare insurance every year."



In real terms Private Medical Insurance premiums will increase as the person becomes older, but Mrs Harrington and her team at SMP Healthcare believe that by reviewing the market every year, like a person would for their car or house insurance, there are still substantial savings to be made. She believes that the simplest way to do this is to work with an independent broker who would do all the hard work for her, explain everything and be there to help her when a problem arises. SMP Healthcare walks customers through all the options available, and ensures that the very best cover comes at the very best price.



For people who like help in renewing or selecting a new policy then their team of healthcare advisers will be more than happy to help. Interested parties can complete their on-line quotation form at http://www.smphealthcare.com or contact them on enquiries@smphealthcare.com or by telephone on 01245 929129.



About SMP Healthcare

SMP Healthcare Ltd was formed in January 2014 with the sole intention of providing the public and business community alike with a way of obtaining Private Medical Insurance on an independent basis. With a sound knowledge of the market we have proved to our clients that the health insurance market does not have to be costly and confusing.



Media Contact: Lianne Harrington

Address: SMP Healthcare Ltd, 3A Tindal Square, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1EH

Telephone: 01245 929 129