Local Internet Marketing Company Hosting Bottom Line Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2014 --Loud Rumor, an Internet marketing company in Phoenix, is hosting a Bottom Line Bootcamp. This two day event brings together the best marketing and financial people in the business. Each of the days will focus on an important aspect of business ownership from marketing tactics to converting leads to customers. Each featured speaker will give industry information to help business owners succeed in their industry.



October 2nd 10am-2pm: Marketing

Speakers:

Tracy Diziere, Tracy Diziere & Associates

Jason Yarger, Gear Marketing

Lynn Ruby, Ruby Marketing Systems

Micah Castro, Loud Rumor



October 9th 10am-2pm - HR, Sales & Finance

Speakers:

Nicholas Penido of Northwest Mutual

Mary Henry, HR on Demand LLC

Tracy Bullock, Bullock Training and Development

Cindy Gordon, Culture Shock Coaching



Join other entrepreneurs from around the valley for at the Bottom Line Bootcamp for both days ($40, includes lunch) or one of the days ($25, includes lunch).



