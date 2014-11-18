Local Internet Marketing Company Seeking Part-Time Content Marketing Assistant

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2014 --Loud Rumor, a local Internet marketing company, is searching for an energetic, motivated person to fill the role of part-time Content Marketing Assistant. As a company, Loud Rumor is known for their hard work and dedication to the art of Internet marketing.



The ideal candidate will possess the following qualities:



- Great attention to detail

- Punctual

- Positive attitude

- Ability to make a killer plate of nachos

- The passion to truly become the wizardiest wizard in all the land



In order to be successful in this position, any candidates will need skills in the following:



- Social media

- Computer proficiency

- The ability to proof-read thoroughly for spelling and grammar errors

- Spidey senses

- 2-3 years experience in Charades



To apply, visit our website www.LoudRumor.com, write a small summary of what the applicant can bring to the Loud Rumor team and email a resume to savanna@loudrumor.com. We will be in contact for an interview if the qualifications match our expectations.



About Loud Rumor

Loud Rumor is an SEO and PPC company committed to helping you grow your business.



We believe that growing your business is easier when you have the right tools, and to us, the internet is the most powerful tool out there. We believe that a little effort in the right place can lead to big changes in the long run.



Loud Rumor

19820 N 7th St #110

Phoenix, AZ 85024

480-567-9794

http://loudrumor.com/