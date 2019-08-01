Local Law Firm Celebrates Juror Appreciation Month

Salisbury, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2019 --In North Carolina, July is considered Juror Appreciation Month. During this month, courthouses and other agencies throughout the state may commemorate by hosting their own events and celebrating their jurors.



Juror Appreciation Month is a way to educate the public about the importance of participating in juror service, while raising awareness about the meaning and history of this judicial act and system of justice.



The Polaris Law Firm, along with numerous other agencies celebrated the significance of jury participants coming together to reach justice in each and every case. "It is important to recognize the service to the community by participating in a jury. Their voice is integral in carrying out justice for all", says Ryan M. Stowe, Esq, Principal Attorney at The Polaris Law Firm in Salisbury, NC.



Stowe is a first-generation Rowan County attorney who specializes in criminal law, expungements, and traffic violations. His firm offers free attorney consultations and focuses on improving the conditions of those citizens who are unfortunate, neglected, and disadvantaged.



