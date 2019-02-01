Local Law Firm Launches New Marketing Initiative

Salisbury, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2019 --Polaris Law Firm Teams Up with OXY Creative for Exciting New Marketing Initiative



North Carolina-based practice headed by Ryan Stowe, Esq. turns to renowned creative agency to bolster web applications and SEO marketing strategies.



Polaris Law Firm, a North Carolina-based practice headed by Principal Attorney Ryan M. Stowe, Esq., recently announced that it has teamed up with OXY Creative, a renowned creative agency boasting locations in the U.S. and Indonesia, for the purpose of implementing an exciting new marketing initiative. Polaris turned to OXY Creative to bolster its web applications and SEO marketing strategies, the goal of which is to increase the law firm's client base while providing a cutting-edge digital channel for its efforts toward expert criminal defense, expungements and DWI/traffic violation settlements.



"For many communities, Polaris – the North Star – has represented a guiding light towards a place of comfort and security, and as such we adopted the name for our firm because we want to be the same kind of vital beacon of assistance not only to our immediate clients, but to the community in which we live and serve," explains Mr. Stowe. "OXY Creative is helping us solidify this philosophy through a myriad of professional services that are taking our marketing initiatives to a whole new level.



"Whether it's improving our online presence or enabling the Polaris name to be seen by more internet searchers via effective SEO practices, OXY's assistance couldn't have come at a better time."



Recognized as the Salisbury community's premier choice for criminal defense, DWI defense and speeding ticket matters, Polaris proudly serves its client base without compromising its integrity, ethics or professional responsibility. Irrespective if a case revolves around a trademark, arguing a speeding ticket accusation or the need for vigorous representation in light of a criminal charge, Polaris' team protects the rights of clients while fighting for their freedom when it matters most.



"We are proud to serve as an advocate, advisor and counselor to each of our clients – individually," adds Stowe.



About OXY Creative

In business for nine years, OXY Creative has been the juggernaut for a host of successful websites, large and small, boasting clients that range from owners of "mom and pop" shops to corporate-level Fortune 500 companies. The agency also works as partners with several firms around the country, each site it builds keeping the OXY team learning and growing – not only as developers and marketers, but as consultants.



As such, OXY Creative has been busy as of late building keyword matrixes and deploying scalable link-building schemes for Polaris, so prospective clients can easily find the best criminal defense attorney in the Salisbury area.



The Polaris Law Firm is lorded over by a highly-regarded criminal defense lawyer. The office is located at 130 West Kerr Street Suite #100 in Salisbury and can be reached by calling (704) 856-9502. For more information visit www.ThePolarisLawFirm.com.



