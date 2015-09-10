Local Law Firm Providing Free Wills to First Responders on September 11, 2015

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --The Law Offices of CHRISTENSEN YOUNG & ASSOCIATES, PLLC, with offices at 9980 South 300 West, # 200, Sandy, Utah, announced today their Second Annual 9-11 Memorial Estate Planning Day on Friday September 11, 2015.



All first responders (police, firefighters, ambulance crews), including past or present military members, are invited to a day of free legal advice on wills, trusts, and powers of attorney. In order to show our gratitude for the service of our veterans and first responders, the experienced estate planning attorneys at Christensen Young & Associates, will be giving away free simple wills, advanced health care directives (living wills) along with powers of attorney from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday September 11, 2015, at our offices located at 9980 South 300 West, #200, Sandy, Utah.



Additionally, significant reductions will be afforded to all individuals seeking to implement a trust into their estate plan. If you already have a will or power of attorney, please let us review it and update it if necessary. Light refreshments will be served.



In order to secure a space, please call for a specific appointment, at 866-861-3333, or 801-676-6447. Even if you do not have a scheduled appointment, please stop by and help us celebrate the sacrifices of our military, our veterans and first responders. May God watch over our Nation and those who help protect us.