Local Law Firm Providing Free Wills to Veterans on November 11, 2015

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2015 --The Law Offices of CHRISTENSEN YOUNG & ASSOCIATES, PLLC, with offices at 9980 South 300 West, # 200, Sandy, Utah, announced today their Second Annual VETERANS DAY Estate Planning Symposium on Wednesday, November 11, 2015.



All Veterans, including past or present military members, are invited to a day of free legal advice on wills, trusts, and powers of attorney. In order to show our gratitude for the service of our Veterans, the experienced estate planning attorneys at Christensen Young & Associates, will be giving away free simple wills and powers of attorney from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2015, at our offices located at 9980 South 300 West, #200, Sandy, Utah.



Additionally, significant reductions (up to fifty percent 50%) will be afforded to all Veterans seeking to implement a trust into their estate plan. If you already have a will or power of attorney, please let us review it and update it if necessary.



In order to secure a space, please call for a specific appointment, at 866-861-3333, or 801-676-6447. Even if you do not have a scheduled appointment, please stop by and help us celebrate the sacrifices of our military members. May God watch over our Nation and those who help protect us.