Local Lawn Service Company Narrows Focus to Specialize in Retail Shopping Center Plazas

Broward County, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2018 --Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape, a family owned and operated company specializing in landscaping and lawn care services in Broward County, FL has narrowed the focus of their commercial lawn care division. This focus will concentrate primarily on servicing retail shopping plazas. "It's been a long process to obtain the proper licensing, insurance and to acquire/train the right talent. Retail Shopping Center Plazas require a different approach and attention to detail is absolutely imperative. We held off on expanding this department until we had all of our ducks in a row. We don't do anything half-measured. Our well-seasoned team is definitely performing service at the highest-level commercial properties demand," said Luke Hansford, owner of Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape.



Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is a company that thinks ahead. Luke Hansford looks to fill a need and solve problems before they occur. "The reality is that foot traffic at retail shopping plazas are slowing as people are purchasing more and more online. Brick and mortar shopping plazas need to step up their game to entice people to put down their phones, get in their cars and spend their money the old fashion way," said Luke Hansford. Pink and Green believes a great way to entice people back to these plazas is to create and maintain aesthetically pleasing landscapes at these struggling shopping centers. Shopping at the plazas has to be a good experience otherwise people will just order their necessities online.



Over the past year, Pink and Green have formed many partnerships with commercial property managers, Through these partnerships, Pink and Green's commercial lawn care division has been brought on board to handle quite a few large the lawn maintenance of retail shopping plazas in Broward County, FL.



"We are excited to work with these businesses and they are excited to work with us," said Luke Hansford. Pink and Green definitely has an eye for color, style and arrangement. Upon visiting one of Pink and Green's recently serviced properties it is easy to see why businesses are turning to them for their commercial property lawn maintenance. The grass was green, lawn edges are straight, hedges properly trimmed and flower beds freshly mulched.



About Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape

Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is a full-service lawn care company in South Florida, as well as a full-service landscaping company providing design and installation. Pink and Green services also include lawn pest control, lawn fertilization service, and tree trimming. They are proud to be Angie's List Super Service Award winners three years in a row 2013, 2014 and 2015. They are A+ rated by both Angie's List and Google Reviews.



Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is proud to service businesses in both Broward and Miami Dade Counties and nearby areas.



Contact-Details:

Luke Hansford, Owner

Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape

info@lawncareandlandscape.com

954-774-0903