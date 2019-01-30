Local Manufacturer Receives Momentum Award

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --The Missouri Association of Manufacturers announced today that Red Monkey Foods has been awarded the organization's Member Momentum Award. This award recognizes a Member manufacturer who has demonstrated new or significant growth through their products, services, operations, staffing, and/or facilities. The manufacturer must demonstrate a new business model through creative or innovative ways, remodel their current way of doing business, or expand upon their current business model. The executive team must demonstrate their commitment to continued growth, while maintaining a commitment to excellence in quality. The award will be presented at MAM's Gearing Up Conference and 2019 Annual Meeting on February 6 at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield.



Influential executive leaders will discuss hot topics facing the industry on the Manufacturing Matters Panel at the Gearing Up Conference & 2019 Annual Meeting. Following the discussion there will be an interactive Q&A with the audience. Eric Olson with the Springfield Business Journal will moderate.



Panelists:



- Susan Tripp, President & Owner of TrippNT

- Gregory Rocque, President of Positronic

- Kevin Thompson, CFO of Cambridge Engineering

- Mark McNay, Senior Vice President & General Manager of SMC Packaging Group



Throughout the day, attendees will take part in networking opportunities in this events largest expo to date, discuss manufacturing trends, developments and interact with peers and top professionals in the industry to drive your business into the future.



Missouri Association of Manufacturers Gearing Up Conference & 2019 Annual Meeting is an all-day event on February 6, at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri. This event has become the Missouri premier manufacturing event, assembling key executives and technical experts. The general session features Chris McChesney and Jack Stack as keynote speakers addressing hot topics facing the manufacturing industry. This event is designed for manufacturers and is open to the public. Register online at www.mamstrong.org



About Missouri Association of Manufacturers

Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) strives to instill interest and enthusiasm among elected officials and the public in general, by advocating policy that promotes regional economic growth and worldwide competitiveness. Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) serves as the manufacturers advocate in Missouri and works to educate policy makers at all levels, of the importance about issues important to manufacturers. MAM utilizes its strength in numbers to develop strategic partnerships and create exclusive benefit programs. The goal of each program is to offer lower pricing or greater advantages than members would be able to obtain on their own. MAM is focused on bringing manufacturers together to address common issues and challenges, and to learn from one another. MAM events, conferences, workshops and networking events provide a non-competitive environment for developing these beneficial relationships. For more information visit us @ http://www.MAMstrong.org