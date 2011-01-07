Local Mortgage Broker Providing Free Video Messages to Veterans Overseas

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2011 -- Chris Reese of Platinum Home Lenders, Inc. located in Sacramento, California is offering to the families in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, & Yolo Counties in California that have family members serving overseas for our Armed Forces a special free gift. Chris Reese & Platinum Home Lenders wants to help by having these families come to their office and record a three to five minute video on Platinum Home Lenders’ equipment. The video will be sent to their loved ones overseas. The video itself is not sent but the link that they can click on will play the video for their soldier to view as many times as they wish.



“We are always trying to give something back to our community,” states Chris Reese, senior loan officer, certified mortgage planner, & brain child of the Messages for our Military idea. Chris is currently offering Free Educational Seminars once a month. People can learn about healthy credit & identity theft, first time home buyer programs, Government financing programs, building wealth, Reverse Mortgage & Much more.



Barry O’Brien, President of Platinum Home Lenders, Inc. said, “Chris has been sending out his Wednesday Tips, a video post card, and people seem to really respond. We send these to all of our clients, friends, families and Real Estate Agents. The video postcards have a weekly tip for the viewers and many say they love to watch them each week because of Chris’s bad acting. All I know is that we are having a lot of fun doing them and the readership is incredible.”



“Chris came to me with the idea of using our technology and letting the families in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, & Yolo Counties that have loved ones serving our country abroad, send a video to them. I’m sure after the holidays it can get pretty lonely and quiet when you are so far away. What we would like to do in the future is to offer this to more counties, eventually the entire state.”



Here’s how it works: If you would like to send a free video to your family member that is serving our country in the armed forces, call Platinum Home Lenders, Inc. at 916-502-1656 or email us at CReeseHL@Gmail.com Put Messages for our Military in the Subject line.



You will then schedule your time to come to Platinum Home Lenders, Inc.’s office at 910 Florin Rd. #204, Sacramento, CA 95831. For more information about Messages for our Military go to



http://californiahomeloanexpert.com/militarymessage.htm and click on the link at the bottom to see an example of Messages for our Military. We look forward to sending your loved one a personalized one-of-a-kind message from you and your family. Please bring a valid email address of your proud veteran and we’ll see you soon!

