Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Business owners in northwest Ohio rely on Beck Insurance Agency for many kinds of business insurance coverage to fully protect their companies. While businesses in Napoleon and Montpelier need common types of insurance such as property insurance and auto insurance, they also require special types of business insurance.



Businesses have to protect themselves against all sorts of legal action. A disgruntled employee at a sales office in Sylvania might allege wrongful termination or breach of contract. Beck Insurance can provide Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) to cover the sales office in a settlement or lawsuit.



Errors and omissions insurance, known in medical practices as "malpractice insurance," is a type of business insurance needed to protect companies against legal claims made by their clients. For example, a financial services firm in Defiance or a public relations agency in Toledo might be accused of sabotaging a client's finances or damaging their public image. Beck Insurance's business insurance with errors and omissions coverage can take care of the steep legal costs associated with fighting or settling such claims.



To protect contractors and independent tradesmen against insurance claims of negligence or mishaps, Beck Insurance offers contractor insurance. Sometimes known as "artisan insurance," this is a form of business insurance specifically designed to shield specialists such as plumbers, painters, landscapers, and electricians. An independent building contractor in Bryan, Ohio can build his business with confidence, knowing that he is protected with contractor business insurance from Beck Insurance Agency.



Beck Insurance Agency also covers Ohio mechanics with garage liability insurance. Out of the garage and on the road, Beck Insurance has commercial auto and fleet insurance for ground shipping services. Businesses who make their livelihood shipping goods from the Toledo Seaport on the Maumee River out to Lake Erie and the waterways beyond can depend on Beck Insurance for inland and ocean marine insurance to keep their fleets afloat with the proper business insurance coverage.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent agency that utilizes its strong connections with the most prominent insurance carriers in the nation. Serving Montpelier, OH, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Waterville, OH, Perrysburg, Swanton, OH, and the surrounding areas with quality insurance coverage for over 70 years, Beck Insurance Agency has the experience and skills needed to help clients find the right insurance for their needs.



