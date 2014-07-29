Local Partners in Support of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge Stage 5, Woodland Park, Colorado

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --One of the most highly anticipated events on the race calendar, the 2014 USA Pro Challenge will test the riders’ strength and endurance over a 550-mile course.



Business leaders are stepping up as partners for Stage 5, in Woodland Park to bring one of the world’s top cycling race to the mountain community. Woodland Park was the site of the Stage 5 Spring in 2012.



Woodland Park Partners include:



- Tractor Supply

- The UPS Store

- IREA

- Matrix

- Peak Internet

- Walmart

- Foxworth-Galbraith

- Tweeds

- Western Convenience

- Woodland Hardware

- Walgreens

- Wildwood Casino

- Bronco Billy’s

- Trail Ridge

- GNC

- Bluebell

- Café Leo

- Falcon Physical Therapy

- Colorado Natural Gas

- Country Lodge

- Polaris



Local organizing committee officials are planning a “Bike Week” to take advantage of the largest spectator event in the history of the state. “Fans from around the world will be coming here,” said Michael Perini, LOC Chair for Woodland Park.



“The City Above The Clouds, Woodland Park is deeply honored that our town is one of the new start locations for the 2014 USA Pro Challenge,” said Perini. “We know this is an extremely important segment of the seven-day historic race and we are doing everything we can to make this memorable for cycling enthusiasts everywhere.”



Here is the current schedule of activities:



Friday, August 15 Kick Off Party

- Downtown Artwalk, Business Window Decorating and Sidewalk Chalk Art 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

- Woodland Park Roots Project Outdoor Movie 8:00 p.m.



Saturday, August 16

Downtown Business Exposure (Window and Sidewalk art display)



Sunday, August 17

Saddle Club Street Dance, Ute Pass Cultural Center (UPCC) Outdoor Pavilion 6:00 p.m.



Monday, August 18

BierRun 5K Fun Run and Walk 5:00 p.m.



Wednesday, August 20

- Rampart Library District Story Time followed by a craft 10:00 a.m.

- Mountain Top Cycling Club Cruisers Family Bike Ride 6:00 p.m.



Thursday, August 21

- Rampart Library District Story Time followed by a craft 10:00 a.m.

- Team Telecycle Intermediate Level Mountain Bike Ride 5:30 p.m.

- Beer Garden Pre-Race Block Party 5:00 p.m.



**STAGE 5 DAY**

Friday, August 22

COME EARLY.

TEAM CYCLISTS SIGN IN: 10:20 a.m.

RACE STARTS: 11:20 a.m.



Kids Zone 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

- Flying Carrot Bus

- Strider Cup Adventure Zone – sponsored by Kids on Bikes

- Clowns with balloons

- Face Painting

- CSCS Plyometrics Fitness Demo

- 10 years and younger Bike Decorating for parade 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.



Joanie’s Deli Parking Lot 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Bike Rodeo

- Helmet Fitting

- Signs for Life Bus



- 10 years and younger Decorated Bike Parade 12:00

- BMX Demo – Stunt Masters Impact Street Team 10:00, 12:30, 2:00

- Team Telecycle Entry Level Mountain Bike Ride 1:00 p.m.

- Life is Good Youth Prevention Expo, UPCC, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

- **Concert at Midland Pavilion 5:00 p.m.**

- Mountain Top Cycling Club Bike the Night Ride 10:00 p.m.

- (After Ride, 12:00 midnight, breakfast at Senior Center)



Starting in the new host community of Woodland Park, Stage 5 heads west then north through some of the most picturesque terrain in Colorado. The 2014 USA Pro Challenge does not let up with Stage 5. This stage’s serene first 80 miles hide a vicious finish and a last chance for climbing specialists to really make a move.



The 2014 USA Pro Challenge professional cycling stage race, taking place Aug. 18-24 in Colorado, will feature an exhilarating new route that will include the race’s first-ever mountaintop finish on storied Monarch Mountain. Taking riders to unprecedented elevations, higher than any of the Grand Tours (Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España), the race will be a heart-pounding journey through the breathtaking Colorado Rockies.



The race will visit 10 official host cities for the starts and finishes of each stage, ranging from small towns to cities as large as Denver, with a population of more than 634,000. The final stage should serve to break any previous single-day attendance records with a start in Boulder, one of the most bike-friendly cities in the U.S., two passes through Golden, which has brought out huge crowds in past years, and a finish in Denver, the state’s capitol.



The two new locations joining the 2014 race – Monarch Mountain and Woodland Park – each offer breathtaking scenery that will add to the overall excitement. Reaching a top elevation of 11,542 ft. on Hoosier Pass, the race will include a total elevation gain of nearly 40,000 ft. over the seven days. Two new mountains – McClure Pass and Kebler Pass – will help reach that number.



"It looks to be the most challenging route yet,” said Tejay van Garderen, professional cyclist on BMC Racing Team and defending champion. “I have fond memories of many of the stages that are included in the route…most notably Aspen, which is my hometown, Crested Butte and Vail, where I took a stage victory last year. I don't know the Monarch Pass ski resort, but it will be cool to have a tough summit finish. This route suits me well. I'm anxious to add another title to my resume.



On Thursday, August 21st, fans can see Stage 4 -- Colorado Springs Circuit Race –



After a ceremonial start at the world famous Broadmoor, the race will head into town and join up with a 16-mile circuit that will be raced four times. With climbs through Garden of the Gods, Mesa Rd. and the infamous Ridge Rd., which hits grades of nearly 17 percent, the route will present some challenges for the riders. If a sprinter hangs on to win, they will have earned it the hard way.



Host city information, maps and elevation profiles are available on the race website at http://www.usaprocyclingchallenge.com/route.



About the USA Pro Challenge

Referred to as “America’s Race,” the USA Pro Challenge will take place August 18-24, 2014. For seven consecutive days, the world’s top athletes race through the majestic Colorado Rockies, reaching higher altitudes than they’ve ever had to endure. One of the largest cycling events in U.S. history and the largest spectator event in the history of the state, the USA Pro Challenge continues to set records in professional cycling by taking the riders to unprecedented elevations. Featuring a challenging course, the fourth annual race will spotlight the best of the best in professional cycling and some of America’s most beautiful scenery.



About Woodland Park and Stage 5

“We have a week-long schedule of events to elevate the excitement that will lead up to the high altitude USA Pro Challenge Stage 5 start,” Perini said.



“People are encouraged to bring their bike, tricycle, OHV or hiking boots because there’s plenty to do in Woodland Park. We have great eateries, shopping and lodging, including RV and campsites near the start,” he said.



Additional recreational fun for everyone of all ages is here on HWY 24 in Teller County.



To capture race memories to treasure and share with family and friends, Perini encourages spectators to have that camera or video on hand at the race. “Along the route in Woodland Park, in the background, are speculator views of America's mountain Pikes Peak to enjoy," he said.



