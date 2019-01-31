Local Payroll Service Launches New Marketing Initiative in Houston

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --Aloha Payroll, a Houston, Texas-based local payroll service provider offering hands-on customer service coupled with top-tier technology and security applications, recently announced a new collaborative effort with OXY Creative Digital Marketing, an enterprise-level marketing agency boasting offices in Texas and Tennessee in the U.S. and two in Indonesia. Aloha Payroll service looked to OXY Creative to strategize SEO (Search Engine Optimization), website design and other digital marketing projects as the payroll service company continues to expand its technology expertise, all for the purpose of helping clients run a smooth payroll from start to finish.



"We want all of our clients to experience how the personal service of a local payroll company – along with the backing of a national software provider – changes small business payroll hassles to what we call 'Payroll Paradise,' and OXY Creative is helping us take this concept to the next level," states Aloha Payroll's co-owner Tom Rathjen. "The marketing expertise as exuded by OXY will undoubtedly allow us to extend our payroll and timekeeping offerings to a myriad of different industries, from medical service providers and retail stores to restaurants, law firms and everything in-between."



Allowing Aloha Payroll to stand out amongst the competition is a roster of easy-to-use, accurate and secure payroll solutions coupled with a complete lack of hidden fees and competitive pricing, the company's relationship with its clients always the priority. Using a local payroll business in Houston means clients do not have to deal with a call center or "trouble tickets," as Aloha always provides a dedicated Houston-based staff who are focused on customer needs.



What's more, Aloha Payroll, in partnering with the industry's leading tax and payroll engine, Evolution, ensures built-in best practices in uptime, data security and ACA/tax compliance.



OXY Creative Digital Marketing, with offices in Spring, Texas and Brentwood, Tennessee in the U.S. and dual locations in Indonesia, has been creating websites, web applications and SEO marketing strategies that have helped clients increase their bottom lines since its inception. The firm's team understands the needs of the internet and what is ultimately necessary to stay ahead of the competition, undertaking projects for clients such as Aloha Payroll that are individually designed to ensure a successful outcome for the business owner.



"We look forward to a fulfilling ongoing relationship with the marketing gurus at OXY Creative," concludes Rathjen.



