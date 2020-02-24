Local Race Partners Panting and Painting

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --Preparations are well underway for the Ambler Area Running Club's (AARC) 21st annual Fireside Frostbite 5 Miler, where over 1,200 runners are expected to make their way through Ambler and the surrounding area on Saturday, February 22nd. The race starts and ends at Wissahickon High School, and winds through the streets of Ambler and Lower Gwynedd.



A unique addition this year is a paint recycling service provided by Nolan Painting, southeastern Pennsylvania's largest family-owned residential painting company. Runners will be bringing their old paint cans to the race, for proper disposal by Nolan Painting. Nolan will donate the unused paint to in-need organizations like Habitat for Humanity and local school theatre departments. Other paint will be hardened with a special hardening chemical for disposal.



"The fact is that the U.S. produces more than one billion gallons of paint every year," said Kevin Nolan, Nolan Painting's founder and president. "Of that, up to 10 percent is often disposed of without ever being used. That's 100 million gallons of unused paint! We are thrilled to be able to help our community get rid of old and unused paint cans in a convenient and safe manner."



This year's race will have four beneficiaries: Pennypack Farm & Education Center, Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association, Salvation Army Children's Services, and Wissahickon Valley Boys and Girls Club. In addition, the Ambler Running Club provides scholarship money to 4 local high schools. Since the race started, the running club has donated over $250,000 to local charities. Nolan Painting has been one of many local longtime sponsors of AARC's races.



Many runners use the race as motivation to train through the winter months. To help with that, the Ambler Area Running Club has a weekly training run every Sunday at 8am. The run starts and finishes at Wissahickon High School. Usually 20-30 runners of all levels participate. The course is fully certified and is part of The Mid Atlantic USATF Grand Prix race series. All race details and registration are posted on the club's website at: http://www.aarclub.com/Frostbite/home.



The Fireside Frostbite 5 Miler has become one of the most popular February races in the metropolitan area. According to Ira Meyers, the Race Director.



"Some people joke that that's because it's the only February race in the area," he said. "But we know that people are attracted to it for many other reasons. We draw people from far and wide; very experienced runners, beginning runners stretching their performance beyond three and four miles, and everyone in between."



About the Ambler Area Running Club

The purpose of The Ambler Area Running Club is to develop and promote local running and racing, to provide running related information and social activities, and to enhance training opportunities in a supportive atmosphere for runners of all abilities. AARC provides these activities in a way that promotes the well-being of the community. Check out all the information about AARC and the Fireside Frostbite 5 Miler at: www.aarclub.com.



About Nolan Painting

Nolan Painting is a local, family-owned business that has been providing high quality and honest workmanship in the house painting industry since 1979. Nolan delivers the very best value in painting, color consulting, faux finishes, wall covering, plaster and stucco repair and wood replacement services to residents in Montgomery, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks Counties. Nolan is the largest residential painting company in the area with 100 full time employees — no subcontractors — and 30 fully outfitted vehicles. Nolan values its employees and believes its team does make a difference. Friendly, prompt, neat, attentive, respectful, excellent work — this is what Nolan customers write in their reviews. For more information, please visit: www.nolanpainting.com.