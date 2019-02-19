New Albany, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --With an average annual medical cost of over $2 million for every child born with cerebral palsy or similar genetic disorders, make no mistake, health insurance is not fitting the entire bill. Unfortunately, government-funded programs, too often, don't meet the need either. So what's a family facing this monumental financial challenge do? Enter, The LENN Foundation. They want to introduce the partners who have linked arms with them to mitigate the financial hardship families face. Starting 2019 with a hopeful bang heard throughout a growing number of warriors poised to make a change in America, one such standout corporation is Columbus Turnkey Houses Group (CTH). Via the hard work of their teams at Sell House Columbus and Columbus Turnkey, The LENN Foundation was the grateful recipient of over $60k raised from early December to early January. Raised within one month, CTH rallied forces to help children reach for the life most kids take for granted.



Accustomed to helping families in and around Columbus, Ohio, Sell House Columbus is a leading local home buying company. They boost the community's economy by increasing property values and creating jobs for Columbus residents in the fields of construction, real estate, office, finance, and title. They also create safe and affordable housing and increase neighborhood safety by finding residents to occupy previously vacant properties.



At the same time, Columbus Turnkey provides an investment opportunity. Experts in property management and building wealth through real estate, the company helps investors invest in cash flow properties the company will then manage as a service.



Lindsey Kovach, Co-Director and Founder of The LENN Foundation, said, "Our Philanthropic Leaders help families get equipment for their children like alternative seating and communication devices, as well as much-needed overnight and in-house therapy that insurance doesn't always cover. Charity can mean a lot of things. Ours is a practical, helpful hand extended directly into the lives of children right where they need it most."



Three more local Columbus companies who recently supported the non-profit are Lupton Rausch Architecture + Interior Design who is one of the leading architecture firms in Central Ohio, the construction company Danbert Inc., and PM Title. PM Title donated the time of videographer David Rowe to assist in the making of a YouTube video.



To become a Philanthropic Leader visit http://www.thelennfoundation.org.



About The LENN Foundation

The LENN Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps families who have children with cerebral palsy and genetic disorders pay for their unmet medical needs not covered by insurance.



About Columbus Turnkey Houses Group (CTH)

Columbus Turnkey Houses Group is the parent company of Sell House Columbus and Columbus Turnkey.



