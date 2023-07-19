Local Roofers Educate Residents on the Importance of Pairing Roof Replacement with Solar Installation

Central Falls, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2023 --Residents in the area now have access to two of the most important home improvement services at once. United Better Homes, a leading roofing contractor in business since 2003, is now in the solar business led by William Watson, to provide customers with an all-in-one solution when it comes to roofing and solar installation.



The expert team at United Better Homes has been providing top-notch roof replacement services for years, and now they have a solar team to offer their customers a complete package. By combining these two services, homeowners can benefit from federal and local incentives to save them more money than ever before.



Many homeowners don't realize how much they can save on their roof replacement and solar project. This is because back in August 2022, the federal government passed an extension of the ITC. This means that all homeowners who go solar can receive a 30% tax credit on not only their solar panels but also their new roof replacement.



"We understand how important it is for our customers to get maximum savings on their home improvement projects," said Ed Roman, Owner of United Better Homes. "By pairing our roof replacement Rhode Island services with a solar installation, we are able to provide our clients with an even better experience and help them save big."



Brian, head of operations at United Better Homes, echoed this sentiment: "We want our clients to get the best value possible out of their investment. That's why we're so excited about offering roofing and solar - it allows us to offer our customers a comprehensive solution - a one-stop-shop if you will."



United Better Homes prides itself on offering quality service and products that meet each customer's needs. Homeowners can rest assured knowing they are getting exceptional service from experienced professionals who understand exactly what they need.



A happy customer, Michael Roper had this to say about his solar installation process, "I spoke to a few Solar Companies and hands down United Better Homes is amazing. From the start they were so great to work with and very responsive to my questions. The overall process took a lot less time than initially planned. Once National Grid activated my meter UBH called up and assisted me with switching on the panels and activating my app to begin tracking the panel production. I have to say I am very pleased with the production of energy and the app even shows me my usage and how much I am exporting back to National Grid for credit. The team worked with me to place the panels in the best configuration and also worked with me to run the conduit along the house to look as good as possible. As I had just installed a new roof I was concerned but UBH uses the latest K2 brackets for installation of real 400 watt panels unlike some other companies 350 watt. James and AJ my project manager really stayed in touch throughout the whole process. My panels are working so well I am thinking of all the ways I can utilize the extra power being produced. I would highly recommend UBH!"



In a world where the effects of climate change are being felt more and more every day, it's a relief to know that there are solutions out there. Solar panels for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings are a shining example of how people can take control of their energy usage and reduce the impact on the environment. With the ability to generate power from the sun's rays, folks can lower greenhouse gas emissions, save money on energy bills, and even earn credits for excess energy produced. It's exciting to see companies like United Better Homes installing solar roofs. It's something to be thankful for as consumers look to create a sustainable future for themselves and generations to come.



For those looking for a complete roof replacement and solar installation, look no further than United Better Homes. Their team of experts is committed to helping their customers get the most bang for their buck while keeping their homes running efficiently. Contact them today to learn more about how you can benefit from this exciting new opportunity!



About United Better Homes

Rhode Island residents can now turn to Ed Roman and his team for all of their home improvement needs! Since 2003, Ed has been providing top-notch services in roofing, solar installation, window replacement, and more. With free inspections and estimates, there's no reason why the Ocean State shouldn't benefit from these reliable solutions.



Their mission is to provide high-quality workmanship that will last customers a lifetime while helping them save money on energy bills with excellent solar energy solutions. Through this, they strive to create an ever-improving living experience for the community by bettering homes one at a time. Their office location is at 535 Pine Street, Central Falls, RI 02863. You can visit their website at https://www.unitedbetterhomes.com/.