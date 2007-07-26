Local School Covers Evander Holyfield’s Annual Celebration

Fairburn, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2007 -- Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) located in Norcross, GA was chosen by the executive team of the Evander Holyfield Foundation to provide media coverage of their annual Evander Holyfield Foundation’s July 4th Celebration at Mr. Holyfield’s palatial estate. The event is one-way Mr. Holyfield gives back and funds programs helping disadvantaged youths to become productive citizens. A week before the event, the foundation contacted Thea Marcacci, President of ABI and within four days, Thea and her team donated their time, their equipment, and their professional talents to implement the logistics for the celebration. The ABI team moved into action with the precision of a major tour production. The team came prepared with solutions, alternatives, and even answers for other vendors. As fate would have it, Thea Marcacci and Evander Holyfield are in the same ring when it comes to benevolence and supporting a worthy cause. ABI helped to turn this great cause into a memorable event with great media coverage.



ABI top gun graduates Carlos Cruz, Julie Stefanowicz and Debra Jones made the requirements easy. They captured excellent DV camera footage and interviews of Mr. Holyfield and attendees. Spencer Wilkerson (enrolled at ABI) did an exclusive interview with World Champion Evander Holyfield, while Spencer’s wife Tangela Wilkerson (enrolled at ABI) worked at the production and sound booth with Dan Marcacci, President of Video Quest Productions. Dan’s team provided the DJ booth, sound system for the live entertainment, and music for the event’s finale, which included an extravagant fireworks display.



The Evander Holyfield July 4th Celebration is just another example of how ABI students are well prepared to meet different challenges and media requests. ABI students are on the move.



To view the July 4, 2007 Evander Holyfield celebration go to http://www.atlantabroadcastinstitue.com

Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) © 2007 All Rights Reserved



Thea Marcacci,President

Gerri Valentin-Cruz, Vice President

Marketing, Promotions & P.R.

6961 Peachtree Industrial, Suite 102

Norcross, GA 30092

E-mail: gerri@radiotvschool.com

http://www.radiotvschool.com

