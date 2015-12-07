Local Screen Printing Company All Star Sports Provides Affordable Custom Uniforms for Holiday Tournaments

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --All Star Sports is known in Woodbridge, Virginia and the surrounding area for providing high-quality custom T-shirts, custom embroidery and screen printing. Many sports teams and organizations, such as baseball, football, soccer and basketball leagues, work with the local company throughout the year to design uniforms. As the holiday season arrives, All Star Sports is ready to work with sports organizations in the area to create affordable custom uniforms for Christmas, New Year's and other holiday tournaments.



All Star Sports, which has been offering screen printing in Woodbridge for 30 years, has built its reputation and business by providing high-quality work. The company uses some of the best equipment in the industry, and every order is checked for accuracy before it's shipped.



While All Star Sports also offers custom embroidery, they often recommend screen printed uniforms for sports tournaments, as it usually costs less. All Star Sports knows that running a sports tournament isn't cheap, but selecting a high-quality yet affordable uniform can help keep costs manageable.



About All Star Sports

All Star Sports is setup to work with organizations putting on Christmas and New Year's tournaments, even as those holidays quickly approach. Because all printing is done in-house, the company is able to offer some of the quickest turnaround times in the industry. When screen printed uniforms are needed in a pinch, whether for a tournament that was quickly put together or to accommodate a team that joined at the last minute, All Star Sports is willing to work with organizations and expedite orders.



With quality screen printing, affordable prices and fast turnaround times, All Star Sports is ready to help any organization that is putting on a holiday tournament to design custom uniforms. Many groups have worked with All Star Sports, and the company is ready to work with many others in the area.



For more information, please visit http://www.allstarsportsinfo.com/