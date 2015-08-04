The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers, the leading provider of secure and stylish storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding areas, has adopted a new way to give back to its communities. Locally owned and operated, Amazing Spaces always seeks to give back as much as possible. "We try to give back as often as possible, whether by donating space or monetary funds to worthy nonprofits," smiles Angela Vaughn, Training Manager for Amazing Spaces, "we like to be able to make a positive impact on every community that we are a part of, it's just another one of our Amazing differences,".



This new program for the Texas Children's Hospital will involve collecting items for the hospital at each Amazing Spaces location. "It is a very similar concept to collecting toys at Christmas-time, only our collection efforts are year-round and include items the hospital has specifically requested for the children," clarifies Jeremy Garman, Director of Operations for Amazing Spaces.



Every quarter, Amazing Spaces will collect items from a new list at each of its properties. Anyone can donate items to the Texas Children's Hospital, the more who donate, the bigger impact this program will make. To learn what items are currently being collected, visit the Amazing Spaces website.



For sanitation purposes, all items must be new and unwrapped.



Currently, the storage property is collecting the following items for school aged children:

- Board games (simple, 2+ players)

- Activity Books

- 50 piece puzzles

- Craft/paint/model sets

- Etch-a-sketch

- Coloring books

- Crayons & markets (non-toxic)

- DVDs (G or PG rated)



If you're interested in making a donation, please contact any Amazing Spaces location at 281-378-4350 to find your nearest donation drop-off location.