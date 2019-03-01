Local Senior Living Community Opening Salize Memory Care Program

Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2019 --Avanti Senior Living at Augusta Pines is opening their Salize memory care program on Monday, March 4th, 2019.



Avanti Senior Living Certified Center of Excellence, with five locations in Texas and one opening soon in Louisiana, offers an innovative holistic approach to care for seniors who need more help than they, or their loved ones, can provide.



Avanti Senior Living, a women-led company, offers unique amenities that enrich the lives of their residents. A relaxed environment that is professionally decorated by top industry designers and architects is created to engage residents and encourage them to have independence and freedom of choice.



Avanti's COO, Lori Alford, has more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry, and had a hand in designing Avanti's inventive concept of senior living. "The seniors of today are very different from those of the past. They have different needs, wants, and expectations, and we use that to center around their lifestyles, says Alford.



About Salize by Avanti Senior Living

Salize by Avanti Senior Living is a memory support program that is based on more than 25 years of dementia research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Aging. It offers customized plans of care to each resident based on their unique abilities and needs to ensure they maintain their self-esteem and self-respect. Each resident's Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), such as eating, sleeping, and grooming occur according to their needs and preferences.



In addition to Avanti's memory care programming, its team members are highly trained to assist residents in the transition from life at home to life at Avanti. They offer various aspects of support to ease the transition including emotional support, communication, and family activities.



The Avanti Senior Living Augusta Pines community is located at 24520 Community Center Dr. in Spring, TX and can be reached by calling (281) 205-2600. For more information visit https://augustapines.avanti-sl.com/.



Social Media:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Avanti-Senior-Living-at-Augusta-Pines-1739145383070042/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AvantiSL

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avanti-senior-living/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avantiseniorliving/