Local Taco Shop Now Offers Brunch in Santa Monica Every Weekend

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Mondo Taco is a taco shop in Santa Monica with a fun and relaxed feel. Their take on tacos includes a fun twist; each of their flavors is internationally-inspired so you can take your cravings anywhere from Thailand to the United States South. Mondo Taco has decided to expand their offerings as they will now serve brunch in Santa Monica every weekend. Their brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 11:00am and 4:00pm. Customers can order breakfast-style tacos and enjoy sparkling wine and mimosas on their outdoor patio.



Mondo Taco's brunch in Santa Monica is a must-try; each of their four breakfast-style flavors are even more delicious than the last. The "Baker" is made up of grilled mashed potato, grilled peppers, salsa verde, bacon and sour cream. "The Hangover" is made with soyrizo, scrambled egg, cheddar, onion, guacamole and salsa. Vegetarians can try the the "Hot Potato," which has grilled mashed potatoes, grilled peppers & onions, scrambled egg and sesame chili oil. Finally, the "Gali-Leo" boasts smoked salmon, scrambled egg, blackened onions and sour cream.



In addition to their brunch in Santa Monica, Mondo Taco presents a number of fun offerings to keep customers coming back for more. They have a daily happy hour where customers can enjoy cheap drinks and the wheel of discounts. Their weekly Taco Tuesdays have become a staple in Santa Monica; they offer 30% off all tacos for their dine-in customers along with fun games that guests can play while they enjoy their meal.



About Mondo Taco

Mondo Taco is a restaurant that specializes in tacos and is located in the heart of Santa Monica. They serve up a variety of delicious flavors in the form of tacos, wraps and bowls in addition to customer-appreciation promotions like a daily Happy Hour, weekly Taco Tuesday celebrations and a variety of giveaways conducted through their social media platforms.



For more information about Mondo Taco, visit their website at mondotaco.com, call 310-310-8922, or visit them at 2200 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404.