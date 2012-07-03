Localscope Now Supports Yelp

Mumbai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2012 --Cynapse announces the immediate availability of Localscope v2.4, an update that makes Localscope the quintessential location browser app with the most diverse sources to explore a location on the iPhone. Described as "The only local discovery application a user will ever need", Localscope unlike any other GPS app, empowers users to quickly find anything around a location by tapping into the collective knowledge of various geo search engines, social networks and media sharing services, and use the results in unique ways. Keeping up with the commitment to broaden the power of choice for users by adding more local information sources, the latest version adds Yelp to the spectrum of services that Localscope aggregates geo data from.



"Adding Yelp as a source within Localscope has been one of the most requested feature by our users. Though Yelp does not have a global coverage yet, in most of its applicable regions Yelp is one of the most prominent and relied upon source of local business listings. I am proud to say that with Localscope v2.4, we are joining forces with Yelp to provide the best location discovery experience ever seen on any device" said Viraf Sarkari, COO, Cynapse. "Users can search for or browse listings around a location in Localscope along with ratings for the place or any available deals. They can further dive into reading reviews and opinions shared by Yelpers using the in-app browser or open any listing directly in the Yelp iPhone app to check-in or explore further"



With over 27 million reviews of local businesses in multiple markets, including the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and many Western European countries and a repository of over 606,000 business listings in these markets, Yelp is one of the largest online business search, review and recommendation service.



Localscope v2.4, also comes with an expansion of the supported navigation apps. TeleNav and MotionX GPS HD are the two new navigation app integrations to provide turn by turn directions to a location discovered within Localscope. The app automatically detects the installed navigation apps on an iPhone and allows users to choose the app they want to navigate with, connecting the dots between geo social search and navigation.



In an earlier version of Localscope, Fwix News and Fwix Reviews were added as 2 sources aggregating local geo tagged news and professional reviews around a location. Fwix has now shifted their business focus and have permanently discontinued their services. Hence, these sources will no longer be available within Localscope.



Besides the above, Localscope v2.4 bundles updates to the Flickr source to show fresher photos around a location. A full list of What's New in v2.4 is available on the App Store.



About Cynapse

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Cynapse invents software products that benefit fundamental aspects of everyday life. Its mission is to evolve the way people create, consume and communicate various forms of information. Cynapse is the creator of open source Enterprise 2.0 software Cyn.in, provider of the realtime collaboration software Sync.in and inventor of Localscope for the iOS and the WebOS platforms. Over 10,000 businesses and institutions and millions of users across the world benefit using Cynapse technology.