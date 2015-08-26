LocalSearchForDentists.com Ranks #19 on Fastest-Growing Austin Businesses on the 2015 Inc. 500/5000

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --LocalSearchForDentists.com is proud to announce that they have once again placed in the fastest growing Austin businesses. At #19 for 2015's fastest growing businesses on the Inc. 500/5000 list, LocalSearchForDentists.com is finding their home in Austin to be an extremely rewarding center of operations.



Graig Presti, creator and CEO of LocalSearchForDentists.com is not surprised that his proprietary system for online localization for dentists has taken off in the last several years. Says Presti, "It's clear that the Internet age has changed the way that business is done around the world. We have found a dynamic path to promoting the hard-working businesses of dentists across the globe. That this has resonated in the dental industry and we've achieved such fast growth while based here in Austin is a testament to the longevity of these new methods of advertising and promotion."



LocalSearchForDentists.com began out of an apartment in Chicago, Illinois in 2011. The universality of LocalSearchForDentists.com's proprietary techniques used to promote dentists turned this one-man shop into a blockbuster almost overnight. Being one of the best places in America for technology companies, the 2013 move of LocalSearchForDentists.com to Austin was a natural choice that's had an immeasurable amount of rewards.



"We can't explain how grateful we are to our clients for helping us succeed as a business while we help them succeed in theirs. I'm constantly telling clients that I'm as proud of their business as they are and today I am as proud in my business as I can possibly be," says Presti.



The Inc. 500/5000 list is released every year to highlight the fastest-growing and strongest brands in America. LocalSearchForDentists.com also ranked nationally at #831 and this is their second year of ranking on the both national and Austin lists.



