LocalSearchForDentists.com Ranks Nationally on the Inc. 500/5000 List for the Second Year in a Row

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --LocalSearchForDentists.com has achieved ranking on the national Inc. 500/5000 list for the second year in a row, at #831. Employees of the company are not surprised to hear of this achievement. "With the amount of new clients we're bringing on and the valuable conversations I'm constantly having with current clients, it's not surprising that we are ranking again for growing so fast. Our system is irresistible for dental businesses not only across America but around the globe," says Daniel Dykstra, Director of Operations.



LocalSearchForDentists.com began changing the face of dental practice promotion in 2011, when CEO Graig Presti recognized the vacuum for reliable information and practices for the online promotion of dental businesses. "Google is no stranger to constant change and we found that the best way to meet those constant updates is to keep our practices proprietary and fluid, to best match the systems that currently work for the services doctors want to be found for. It can't be surprising that this is taken off the way it has because there really isn't anything else like it available and the value for our clients is immeasurable," says Presti.



The Inc. 500/5000 recognizes the fastest and strongest growing companies over the previous year, with this being the second year of LocalSearchForDentists.com receiving accolades. This is also the second year that they have been recognized for being one of the top 20 fastest-growing companies in Austin Texas, a juggernaut of technology businesses.



About LocalSearchForDentists.com

LocalSearchForDentists.com utilizes every ethical, White Hat strategy for getting top rankings on the maps. Search Engines reward this optimization because it stays within their policies, resulting in long term results. Dental businesses around the world have found LocalSearchForDentists.com's proprietary system to be integral to their business, resulting in some of the fastest growth for an online marketing firm ever seen.



To learn more, visit http://www.LocalSearchForDentists.com