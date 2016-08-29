LocalSearchForDentists.com Ranks Nationally on the Inc. 500/5000 List for the Third Year in a Row

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --The Inc. 500/5000 recognizes the fastest and strongest growing companies over the previous year, with this being the third year of LocalSearchForDentists.com placing on the celebrated list. This is also the third year as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Austin, Texas, a juggernaut of technology businesses.



LocalSearchForDentists.com has achieved ranking on the national Inc. 500/5000 list for the third year in a row, at #2,427, with their 2015 ranking at #831. This success reinforces LocalSearchForDentists.com ideals of bringing the best possible optimization to the dental market, whether in the U.S. or abroad. Daniel Dykstra, Director of Operations, believes the relationship between company and client is the key: "We understand our clients' needs and they've shown their appreciation through loyalty and word of mouth promotion that's seen our growth expand exponentially year after year. There's no better thank you than that."



Since 2010, LocalSearchForDentists.com has been cultivating and curating an exclusive system of marketing deliverables catering to the dental industry that has helped hundreds of clients reach record profitability, in the U.S. and the world over. Graig Presti, LocalSearchForDentists.com CEO hopes this continued honor inspires struggling dental practices across America to rethink their strategy towards community outreach: "It's not enough to hope the patients will call and continue to do nothing. Our clients understand that the upward drive to high visibility and income are inseparably linked with your online presence. We've seen success because our clients recognize that our services are as important as paying the rent and keeping the lights on. We anticipate seeing the Inc. 500/5000 list again next year because online marketing isn't going anywhere."



About LocalSearchForDentists.com

LocalSearchForDentists.com' proprietary system utilizes diverse, effective, ethical White Hat strategies for getting dental practices recognized within their communities. Search Engines reward this optimization for working within the policies and rules of their algorithms to achieve long lasting, noticeable results. Dental businesses around the world have found LocalSearchForDentists.com's proprietary system to be fundamental to their business, resulting in some of the fastest growth for an online marketing firm ever seen.



To learn more, visit www.LocalSearchForDentists.com.