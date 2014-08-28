LocalSearchForDentists.com Ranks No. 357 on the 2014 Inc. 500

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --Inc. magazine released the 2014 Inc.500 list, placing LocalSearchForDentists.com #357 on the exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at America’s independent entrepreneurs, the most important segment of today’s economy. Companies such as Microsoft, Zappos, Intuit, Jamba Juice, Zipcar, Clif Bar, Vizio, Oracle, and many other well-known names gained crucial early exposure as members of the Inc. 500.



Graig Presti, founder and CEO of LocalSearchForDentists.com, says, “It’s always a great honor to be recognized by Inc. and we see our placement as not only a milestone for how we’ve grown, but as inspiration for the future growth of LSFD. We continue to lead marketing and PR campaigns that have driven over 10,000 dental practices to record years, and we’re just getting started.” Presti has been recognized as one of the world’s top market-leaders in online dental marketing, his Google patient review attraction ‘cheat sheet’ system seeing features in The Wall St. Journal, Newsweek, Inc. Magazine and on the Inc. 500 in addition to broadcast outlets like CNN, FOX, NBC, ABC and CBS.



Local Search for Dentists leverages deep insight into the science of SEO and SEM to create marketing tools and packages that create unprecedented results for clients in the dental field. Clients see incredible results from Local Search for Dentists’ combination of local internet exposure via google AdWords, local SEO improvement, press releases, Google algorithm insights and battle-tested SEO strategies. LSFD’s approach increases online visibility, patient retention, monthly turnover and improved rankings and reviews across the board.



About 2014 Inc. 500

The 2014 Inc. 500, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 20 to November 30), is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year growth of 516%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $211 billion, generating 505,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 500, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000



To learn more about LocalSearchForDentists.com, visit them online at

www.localsearchfordentists.com