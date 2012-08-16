Location Intelligence Best Practice Webinar

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2012 --The Location Intelligence Best Practices Webinars will explore the intensification of enterprise data mapping and dissect the major trends and non-negotiable best practices of Location Intelligence (LI).



LI enables business analysts and report consumers to apply geographic contexts to business data by combining location-based data with traditional metrics captured within a BI system.



Webinar 1 (Best time for Americas)

Mon, Aug 27, 2012, 5:00PM – 5:40PM, New York EDT



Webinar 2 (Best time for Asia-Pacific)

Tues, Aug 28, 2012, 2:00PM – 2:40PM, Australian EST



Webinar 3 (Best time for Europe)

Tues, Aug 28, 2012, 10:00AM – 10:40AM, London BST (British Summer Time)



“Attendees will learn how to harness advanced mapping capabilities to advantage their organization by effectively aligning business development and strategy,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie.



“As noted by IDC, 80% of corporate data has a spatial element, so Location Intelligence is an integral component of any enterprise data strategy. Merging location-based and traditional Business Intelligence information provides context to business data, uncovering previously unrealized relationships between different data types, to expose new business opportunities.”



Rabie said Webinar participants would learn:



- The latest trends driving development and demand for LI. -Why the ability to map, visualize and understand data from a geographic standpoint will become an increasingly important part of any BI solution. -How to deploy best practice LI to generate context, meaning and expose crucial relationships between data types.



- Why Yellowfin’s Macquarie University implementation was recognized by Ventana Research as the best 2010/11 worldwide example of LI and the most likely to produce significant business value heading into 2012.



“If the ability to understand the relationships between key data sets – your infrastructure, your customers, your suppliers – and discover new opportunities by effectively aligning development and strategy is important to you and your business, then this Webinar is a must,” said Rabie.



There are three concise forty minute Webinars scheduled throughout Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 August.



Following the Webinar, attendees will receive a copy of the presentation slides and a recording for on-demand viewing.



