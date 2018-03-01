Lock-Pod Aims to Make Stolen Packages a Thing of the Past

Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2018 --With the rise of online shopping has come an increase in package thefts from homeowners' doorsteps. Lock-Pod is a new smart device that will stop this from happening in the future.



The Lock-Pod is designed to accommodate most standard shipping boxes, keeping them secure until the intended recipient returns home. Constructed with a sturdy steel frame, the box is crush-proof to keep packages safe while inside. It incorporates two separate compartments in the interior, providing space not just for packages, but for prescriptions and other small items as well. The box secures to the doorknob on the front door to prevent the entire device from being stolen.



Lock-Pod integrates with an intuitive mobile app that enables users to monitor and operate the box remotely. The Lock-Pod is fitted with a motion-sensing HD camera so users can see who is accessing the box and when. The app sends notifications to the user's phone whenever the camera is activated or someone attempts to open the box.



Also included in the app is the ability to control the temperature inside the box, allowing it to accommodate food and other temperature-sensitive items. Users can program temporary access codes to allow friends and family to drop off items, even when the user isn't at home.



Finally, the app integrates with the systems of the major shipping carriers, including FedEx, UPS and the USPS, making it easy to provide signatures and other delivery instructions. It is compatible with a variety of home assistants too, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Ring and Nest, to name a few.



To help raise funds to finalize the prototype and begin production, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $35,000.



Those who contribute to the campaign in its early days can get a Lock-Pod for just $234. This represents a 51-percent discount off the expected retail price of $479. After the early-bird rewards have run out, the price will go up to $282 for campaign backers, a 41-percent discount. The creators expect to begin shipping out the Lock-Pods to customers in October 2018.